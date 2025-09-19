By Staff Writer

World-first robocar to debut in Dubai

Tensor Dubai robocar
Tensor, a leading AI company, will debut the Tensor Robocar — the world’s first personally owned Level 4 autonomous vehicle — at the Dubai World Congress for Self-Driving Transport 2025, one of the UAE’s premier global innovation platforms.

The Dubai showcase marks the first public reveal of Tensor in the Middle East and a defining milestone in the company’s mission to transform transportation.

Unlike traditional cars or EVs adapted for autonomy, Tensor is engineered from the ground up as a fully autonomous vehicle.

Self-driving robcar in Dubai

Equipped with more than 100 integrated sensors — including 37 cameras, 5 lidars, and 11 radars — the Robocar is built for uncompromised visibility and safety.

Its architecture provides full-stack redundancy across power, communications, and control to ensure fail-operational performance in any scenario.

Amy Luca, Chief Marketing Officer at Tensor, said: “We are excited to bring Tensor to Dubai, a city that embodies innovation and forward thinking. This isn’t a concept—it is the world’s first real personal Robocar.”

Powered by the Tensor Foundation Model, the Robocar combines real-world and simulated datasets with Transformer-based architecture and advanced sensor fusion.

Its dual AI system mirrors human cognition: System 1 enables fast, reflexive reactions, while System 2 uses multimodal reasoning for complex, rare scenarios.

Tensor’s Robocar is built for individuals rather than depot-based fleets, with self-reliant features such as:

  • Intelligent sensor cleaning and protective covers for desert and dust resilience
  • Autonomous parking and charging
  • Continuous self-diagnosis, even offline
  • Privacy-first data architecture, with local storage, encrypted access, and physical safeguards (camera covers, microphone off-switches)

The vehicle meets or exceeds global safety benchmarks, targeting FMVSS, UN/ECE, GSO, IIHS Top Safety Pick+, Euro NCAP, and US NCAP 5-Star ratings.

Tensor’s ecosystem of global partners includes Nvidia (onboard supercomputer, 8,000 TOPS), Sony (17-MP cameras), VinFast (manufacturing), Oracle (cloud), and Marsh, which is supporting the world’s first Robocar insurance policy.

Select innovations include:

  • The first AI agentic personal Robocar
  • Dual Mode (drive or be driven)
  • Privacy-by-design data systems
  • Foldable steering wheel and sliding interior display

Customer deliveries are projected for H2 2026, positioning Dubai at the centre of a new era in mobility.

