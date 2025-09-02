Dubai Mallathon sets Guinness World record with 40,000 participants across nine malls

The Dubai Mallathon concluded on Sunday after attracting over 40,000 participants across nine shopping centres throughout the month of August.

The initiative, which transformed malls into indoor fitness tracks, set a Guinness World Record for the most runners in a mall run event.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, the citywide programme established itself as one of the emirate’s community sporting events, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

Dubai Mallathon 2024: 120 million steps logged in month-long indoor running initiative

The record was set during the closing event at Dubai Hills Mall, with 1,392 participants of various ages and nationalities taking part in the race.

Participants logged more than 120 million steps on air-conditioned indoor tracks across the nine shopping centres.

Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, praised the initiative’s community engagement and world record achievement.

“The overwhelming participation of young people, who represented the largest share of participants, reaffirms their pivotal role in the success of community initiatives and their importance in shaping the present and future of our nation. We place great confidence in our youth to uphold community values and champion an active lifestyle in line with the UAE’s long-term vision,” Dr Al Neyadi said.

“Sport is one of the most powerful platforms through which young people find both inspiration and self-expression. It provides a positive outlet for their energy and a way to strengthen their physical and mental well-being, while reinforcing their active role in society,” he added.

In addition, Khalfan Belhoul, Vice President of the Dubai Sports Council, described the world record as a milestone that reinforces Dubai’s position as a hub for initiatives that create impact on society.

“At the Dubai Sports Council, we are proud of this achievement and reaffirm our commitment to supporting and expanding such initiatives in line with the leadership’s vision for a healthier and happier society. We will spare no effort in reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global capital for community sports and a leading destination for hosting innovative events that blend competitiveness with community spirit and enhance quality of life,” he said, adding that the support and directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed were instrumental to the success of the initiative.

The closing event featured a 42-kilometre marathon that brought together 40 runners across various categories.

Victor Kiprono claimed first place, followed by Godfrey Segule in second, and Rio Watson – a participant from the People of Determination – in third.

Winners were honoured with prizes in recognition of their achievements and to support the development of their sporting talents.

The programme included a variety of community races and activities, including a women’s race held in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council to mark Emirati Women’s Day.

Government entities participated in the event, including the Dubai Police, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department, the Dubai Future Foundation, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the Community Development Authority, and the General Directorate of Dubai Civil Defence.

Youth councils from across the UAE – including Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, and Umm Al Quwain, as well as the Edge Group Youth Council – also took part in the event, reflecting a presence that reinforced the initiative’s message of integrating physical activity into daily life across the country.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Defence and held in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, the initiative ran daily throughout August across nine shopping centres: The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Hills Mall, the Springs Souk, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, and Festival Plaza.

More than 10 kilometres of indoor tracks were made available from 7:00 am to 10:00 am during the month-long programme.

The Mallathon was launched in line with the objectives of the ‘Year of Community’, Dubai Social Agenda 33, and the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033, which seek to build a community through initiatives and activities that promote sport as a habit and a pillar of quality of life.