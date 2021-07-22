New initiative launched to nurture Saudi fashion talent

Luxury retailer Chalhoub Group has announced the launch of Saudi Arabia’s first Fashion Lab to identify innovative and disruptive local brands and support creative designers on their journey to becoming successful entrepreneurs.

An initiative of The Chalhoub Greenhouse, the Fashion Lab integrates expertise with the insights of industry professionals to grow prospective Saudi brands and nurture Saudi fashion talent.

The Chalhoub Greenhouse is looking into disruptive emerging brands focused on streetwear, sustainable fashion, contemporary design, and accessories with a unique story to tell, a statement said.

Successful candidates will be invited to a two-week hybrid bootcamp led by fashion experts. They will be guided towards building their brands through cutting edge marketing plans, supply chain management approaches, content creation and media management strategies.

The cohort will also have access to Chalhoub Group’s extensive retail network including its online and offline channels to sell their products.

The first Fashion Lab will conclude in December culminating in a demo day where selected Saudi brands will showcase their projects to retailers, distributors, and investors. They will also get funding support of $15,000 with the potential of equity partnership after the program is concluded.

Michael Chalhoub, deputy president JVs and president Strategy, Growth, Innovation and investment, Chalhoub Group, said: “Saudi Arabia has a fast-evolving fashion ecosystem driven by its young population and its amazing pool of talented designers. With the launch of the Fashion Lab, we are supporting and assisting this ecosystem of great entrepreneurs.

“We also want to accelerate this truly home-grown entrepreneurial culture dedicated to the fashion industry that will contribute to building tremendous value in the kingdom. In addition to shaping a fashion retail supply chain led by Saudi brands, the initiative will build a new generation of creative entrepreneurs who will have access to mentorship, funding and end-to-end support from fashion experts.”

The launch comes as Saudi Arabia announced a new initiative which aims to help local fashion designers and brands break into international markets.

The kingdom’s Fashion Commission unveiled the Saudi 100 Brands program, which offers a one-year brand development initiative with training and mentoring, individual and group consultancy and advisory sessions to boost the competitive business advantage for Saudi brands in the global fashion industry.

Targeting Saudi fashion designers and brands seeking to take their businesses to the next level, the Saudi 100 Brands program covers branding, conceptualisation, sales performance strategy, public relations and marketing, client identification, innovation and technology and key leadership skills.

Dina Sidani, chief innovation officer, Chalhoub Group, said: “The Fashion Lab builds on our commitment to identify innovative Saudi brands with disruptive ideas and provide them a platform to evolve as business leaders. We are filling a gap in the industry with local designers currently lacking a viable and trusted platform to grow their enterprises.

“This is an initiative that will have long-term positive impact in promoting innovation in the fashion industry locally, while creating young fashion champions from the Kingdom for the world. We believe that the future of fashion will be defined by creative designers and entrepreneurs with ground-breaking ideas.”

With up to five brands eligible for selection per cohort, the Fashion Lab aims to create a long-term platform for identifying disruptive fashion ideas and equip them to evolve as full-fledged enterprises.

Applications are now open online at https://www.chalhoubgreenhouse.com/fashionlab. The deadline for submissions by Saudi-based early-stage ventures and brands focused on streetwear, sustainable fashion, contemporary design, and accessories is July 25.