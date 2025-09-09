Dubai Design Week 2025 to showcase over 1,000 designers and brands in November

Dubai Design Week will return for its 11th edition from November 4 to 9, 2025, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for creativity, design and innovation.

Presented in strategic partnership with Dubai Design District (d3), part of TECOM Group PJSC, and supported by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, the event will feature a dynamic programme of commissions, exhibitions, installations, talks and live performances.

Since its launch, the platform has become a catalyst for cross-cultural exchange, spotlighting diverse design practices from the region and beyond while connecting them with international audiences.

Dubai Design Week 2025

Its multidisciplinary programme spans architecture, interiors, furniture, product, graphic and experiential design, making it a focal point for dialogue, experimentation and progress in Dubai’s cultural landscape.

Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of Dubai Design District (d3), TECOM Group, said: “Dubai Design Week brings such a wealth of creative talent and energy to Dubai Design District each November – from here in the UAE, the region and across the globe.

“This year, more than 1,000 acclaimed and emerging designers and brands will showcase. Dubai Design Week is representative of everything we stand for at d3: creativity; design inspiration; knowledge exchange; community; collaboration and partnership.”

She highlighted the return of the d3 Architecture Exhibition with RIBA, underscoring the importance of architecture and community as core themes.

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Arts, Design & Literature Sector, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, said: “Dubai Design Week plays a vital role in strengthening the cultural and creative industries by providing opportunities for emerging designers, supporting entrepreneurs, and showcasing regional talent on a global stage.

“Through initiatives such as the special commissions for emerging talent and the Marketplace, we are reinforcing Dubai’s position as a UNESCO Creative City of Design.”

Natasha Carella, Director for Dubai Design Week, said this year’s theme will take a more reflective approach, exploring design not only as a practice of innovation but also as “a social connector, a civic and cultural force that shapes how we live together, communicate and build systems of care.”

The anchor event Downtown Design returns to the d3 Waterfront Terrace from November 5 to 9, 2025.

As the region’s leading fair for high-quality and contemporary design, it will showcase the latest collections, innovative products and solutions, complemented by pop-up concepts, regional showcases, and panel discussions.

With more than 1,000 designers and brands expected to participate, the 2025 edition of Dubai Design Week will reaffirm the city’s growing influence as a global meeting point for creativity, culture and design innovation.