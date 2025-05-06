ZEGNA launches new signature loafer with historical Italian roots

Italian luxury house ZEGNA has unveiled Mocassin, the new signature loafer of the house for Summer 2025, which takes it’s name from the brand’s Founder, who pronounced it in Piedmontese dialect “moccasin” Meticulously crafted, ZEGNA Mocassin epitomizes the long journey to perfection represented by the 232 Road, a road on Oasi Zegna, where our Founder created ZEGNA, that is present as a symbol across the vamp of all brand’s shoes. This style signature is a symbol of ZEGNA’s heritage, connecting past and present with refined craftsmanship. The valuable leather used to produce the Mocassin undergoes traditional tanning processes that embody the brand’s ‘Made in Italy’ ethos, ensuring durability, resistance, and an unparalleled suppleness. Its construction allows Mocassin to be worn without socks, celebrating the effortless elegance synonymous with Italian sartorial tradition. ​

The Mocassin embodies the essence of ZEGNA’s Italian lifestyle in summer. Wearing it is an invitation to disconnect from the world and find an oasis of tranquility – both globally and, in this case, within Italy itself.

Mads Mikkelsen stylish campaign:

Mocassin is the hero of the Summer 2025 Campaign along with ZEGNA Global Ambassador & Danish actor, Mads Mikkelsen. Photographed in Italy, the campaign also features pieces from the Oasi Lino Collection, “whose fibers have been certified as 100 per cent traceable,” ZEGNA said in a statement.

“Shot in the sun-soaked streets of Italy, in the campaign – as in real life – Mocassin isn’t simply worn, it’s lived. From the very first step, Mocassin transports you to an Italian Oasis – a place where the past whispers to the present, and style is a quiet yet powerful force. It transforms with every wear, softening, molding, and gaining a character that’s as personal as your own. Like a classic car or a cherished heirloom, it matures beautifully, carrying the marks of your journey,” the statement added.

More than just a shoe, the ZEGNA Mocassin represents the evolution of Italian craftsmanship — born in Italy, crafted for today, inspired by generations, and rooted in tradition.