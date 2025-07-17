iPhone 17: What we know so far about the upcoming Apple model

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 17 in September 2025, continuing its annual update cycle for its flagship smartphone line.

While the company has not confirmed any specifications, analysts and supply chain reports have provided early indications of what users can expect.

According to a recent note by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple may introduce a new design for the iPhone 17 series, which could include changes to the front-facing camera system.

I expect the Dynamic Island size to remain largely unchanged across the 2H25 iPhone 17 series — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) January 24, 2025

Kuo has suggested that a “pill-and-hole” display cutout, first seen in the iPhone 14 Pro models, may be removed in favour of an under-display camera and Face ID technology.

Reports from display industry sources, including Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), have indicated that Apple is working with suppliers such as Samsung and LG to integrate under-display components.

However, full implementation may be limited to higher-end models in the iPhone 17 range.

The iPhone 17 may also feature improvements in processing power. Apple is likely to debut the A19 chip, built on an advanced node by TSMC, although no official confirmation has been made. In previous years, Apple has introduced new chips with each flagship model.

There is also speculation around changes to the phone’s materials. According to Bloomberg, Apple is exploring the use of lighter casing materials, possibly involving aluminium or a different grade of titanium for select models.

The company introduced titanium in the iPhone 15 Pro line, replacing stainless steel.

Analysts have suggested that the iPhone 17 line-up could include a new “Slim” model, which may replace the Plus variant.

This version is expected to feature a slightly smaller display and a different design, although Apple has not commented on the matter.

Apple has not officially announced the iPhone 17, and all details remain subject to change.

The company typically unveils new iPhones in early September, followed by a release later in the month.