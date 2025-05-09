WHOOP launches new devices in GCC with medical-grade features, longevity focus

WHOOP has launched its first new wearable devices in four years, unveiling the WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG, as part of a broader push into medical-grade consumer health monitoring.

The company also introduced new software features and pricing tiers, underscoring its ambition to move beyond fitness tracking into the medical wearables space.

The devices, which are now available globally, include features such as an FDA-cleared electrocardiogram (ECG), blood pressure estimates, hormonal health insights, and a redesigned recovery and sleep algorithm.

The wearables also introduce “WHOOP Age” and “Pace of Aging,” a new metric developed in partnership with the Buck Institute for Research on Aging to track physiological age and long-term health trends.

“This is a shift from passive tracking to active health transformation,” said WHOOP founder and CEO Will Ahmed. “We’ve built a platform focused on performance, longevity, and daily decision-making.”

WHOOP MG, the higher-tier device, includes an ECG clasp that allows users to take medical-grade heart readings from home. The brand claims it is the first wearable to estimate systolic and diastolic blood pressure daily, although this remains a patent-pending feature rather than an FDA-approved one.

The company also launched three new membership tiers – WHOOP One, Peak, and Life – ranging from AED 699 to AED 1,379 annually in the UAE. The devices are available now at the website.

Focus on GCC market

The brand is scaling up its regional presence amid strong uptake in the GCC, which the company says is its fastest-growing market. The brand has brought on Dubai-based entrepreneur and influencer Karen Wazen as a global ambassador, joining footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, who is also an investor in the company.

Ronaldo, commenting on the launch, said, “WHOOP is like a doctor on my wrist. It allows me to monitor my behaviour easily and shows that consistency and prioritising health are worth it.”

In a regional data snapshot shared by the company, GCC cities, including Dubai, Riyadh, Doha, and Sharjah, were listed among the bottom six globally for average sleep duration and performance. UAE-based users averaged a sleep performance score of just 74 per cent, according to internal company data.

Hardware and design

The WHOOP 5.0 and MG are 7 per cent smaller than the previous generation, with a battery life of over 14 days. The upgraded sensors now capture over 27 data points per second. The company is also offering a new line of accessories, including Italian leather bands under the “LeatherLuxe” label.

The devices continue the company’s approach of screenless, 24/7 wearables intended to be worn on multiple body locations, including integrated apparel via WHOOP Body and AnyWear™ technology.

Expansion plans

The company will soon introduce WHOOP Advanced Labs, a feature that allows users to schedule blood tests and integrate clinician-reviewed reports directly into the app. This feature is not yet live but will be available via a waitlist.

The company has not disclosed the number of users in the GCC but said it anticipates “significant growth” in markets like the UAE and Saudi Arabia, where wellness, performance, and preventative health are rapidly growing segments.