Global Village announces Season 30 VIP packs launch with $8,200 prize draw

Global Village has confirmed the launch date for its Season 30 VIP Packs, offering guests access to the multicultural family destination’s entertainment, dining, shopping and attractions.

The VIP Packs will be available for pre-booking on September 20 and public sales on September 27 exclusively through www.coca-cola-arena.com.

One VIP Pack holder will receive a cheque worth AED 30,000 (approximately $8,169) to mark the launch of Season 30.

Global Village VIP packs 2025: Diamond, Platinum, Gold and Silver packages available

The destination offers four traditional VIP Pack tiers: Diamond at AED7,550, Platinum at AED3,400, Gold at AED2,450, and Silver at AED1,800.

Eligibility requires a valid Emirates ID and minimum age of 18 years.

Two additional packages, the Mega Gold and Mega Silver VIP Packs, return this season with Annual Passes for Dubai Parks and Resorts.

The Mega Gold Pack, priced at AED4,900, includes the Ultimate Platinum Plus Annual Pass. The Mega Silver Pack costs AED3,350 and comes with the Ultimate Platinum Annual Pass.

Both annual passes provide unlimited access to all theme parks at Dubai Parks and Resorts, including Real Madrid World, Motiongate Dubai, LEGOLAND Dubai Theme Park and LEGOLAND Water Park.

The packages also grant unlimited access to The Green Planet Dubai and discounts at Lapita Hotel and LEGOLAND Hotel.

Additional benefits vary by pack and include ROXY Cinemas tickets, discounted admission rates for family and friends, and E-Wallet Credit.

Sales will launch in two phases. The pre-booking sale runs from Saturday, September 20 to Tuesday, September 26, offering limited quantities across all VIP Pack categories with set fees. Public sales begin Saturday September 27 at 10 AM and continue whilst stocks last.

All VIP Pack holders receive VIP entry tickets, VIP parking and VIP Wonder Pass cards. The cards provide access to multiple Global Village attractions including the Stunt Show, Exo Planet City, Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone and Carnaval.

Guests are advised to register and create accounts in advance due to limited availability and high demand. Purchases can only be made through the Coca-Cola Arena website at coca-cola-arena.com.

Global Village reopens for Season 30 on October 15, 2025.