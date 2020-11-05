Review: Savour the moment at NOEPE at the Park Hyatt, Dubai

Is it just me, or does life have more flavour these days?

The tears and tiers in Europe with second waves, curfews and lockdowns forcing restaurants to sadly shut their doors make this winter in Dubai one to savour.

Thus dining, especially outdoors, seems to have been elevated in the UAE with appreciation of our freedoms becoming an extra ingredient in the pot.

So as the mercury drops, spots like NOÉPE at the Park Hyatt in Dubai provide a great opportunity to indulge in a spot of mindful gratitude.

If the first bite is with the eye, the NOÉPE is off to a strong start. You approach the hotel through the lush greenery of the hotel’s golf course. Then a quick stroll through the grounds finds NOÉPE nestled by the side Dubai Creek marina and its sleek yachts.

And, in a year where we all can be forgiven for wanting an escape, NOÉPE feels like a departure from the hustle of the city, providing the ideal spot to look back at the cityscape, with the Burj Khalifa and the skyscraper twinkling away in the dusk after the sun sets.

The look and feel is very much of a Hamptons-esque yacht club with a relaxed atmosphere and an equally relaxed clientele. Here you can be dressed to the nines or in casual deck gear or anywhere in between, it’s refreshingly easy.

The menu in some ways is an extension of that, a unique blend of ‘New England and Nikkei’ with dishes ranges from lobster burgers to sushi platters, stemming from the Swedish chef’s infatuation with Japanese cuisine.

Being a fan of sushi on my visit I made a slight miscalculation, ordering the large sushi platter. A delicious but too filling mix of maki and sashimi meant there was less room to sample other dishes, more fool me. In retrospect ordering the smaller portion would have sufficed.

However, the second main course ordered was no mistake, the miso marinated Halibut with edamame beans, shiitake mushroom, namiko, black garlic and dill was a hit, the fish delicately-cooked, firm but flakey, perfectly complemented by the salty, nutty, fruity combination of the namiko and the miso. The resulting sauce is also the perfect dipping material for the chickpea fritters, basically fries with hummus inside (incredible actual).

Looking at the NOÉPE lobster charcoal bun another table ordered gave me food envy, again regretting the over-ordering on the sushi. To assuage that jealously we ordered the pulled pork roll off the specials menu. Spicy, tangy, the sauce and the meat smothering the bread meant that good intentions to avoid carbohydrates were sacrificed on the altar of too tasty to resist.

NOÉPE’s menu is eclectic and concise but there is more than enough there to entice you back for a second (third, or fourth) visit, with the seabass, scallops and seafood tempura all beckoning.

Throw into the mix an impressive beverage list of ‘mixed drinks’, an engaging atmosphere with families welcome and a DJ complementing the evening with a soundtrack that enhances rather than overpowers, and you’ve a recipe for success.

Taken all together NOÉPE provides an ideal spot to sit, sip and savour life.