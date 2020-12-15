More names revealed for Time Out Market Dubai opening in 2021

Time Out Market Dubai has announced a new batch of restaurants that will open in the Souk Al Bahar in Downtown Dubai early next year.

The new culinary hotspot is set to feature 17 local restaurants, with a further five foodie favourites revealed this week and the promise of more to come shortly.

The independent restaurants joining the culturally curated mix are unconventional Japanese concept Reif Japanese Kushiyaki; vegan café Little Erth by Nabz&G; smoked meat powerhouse TheMattar Farm Kitchen; artisanal ice cream spot Scoopi Café.

Time Out Market Dubai will also launch with an exclusive concept by locally renowned brand, Two Leaves by Project Chaiwala, a celebrated chai concept.

These latest additions will join the eight previously announced concepts including MASTI, BB Social, folly by Nick & Scott as part of Gates Hospitality, Vietnamese Foodies, Pickl, Pitfire, Brix and Nightjar.

Time Out Market Dubai spans over 43,000 sq ft including a 3,000 sq ft wraparound outdoor terrace overlooking The Dubai Fountain and Burj Khalifa and will be the largest food hall in Dubai and the UAE.

Didier Souillat (pictured below), CEO of Time Out Market, said: “Each concept that is part of our culinary line-up has been invited to join Time Out Market with a very clear aim to support home-grown, locally loved independent businesses. After months of tasting the top cuisine from culinary talents of the city, we are delighted to reveal the latest additions.

“While Time Out Market will be the largest food hall in Dubai, we know what the Market will actually be known for is the unparalleled quality of food, drink and cultural entertainment we will bring, along with iconic views of Downtown Dubai.”

Time Out Market Dubai will open in partnership with Emaar Malls in the first quarter of 2021.

Speaking to Arabian Business last month, Souillat said Time Out Market Dubai will offer demo cooking classes with top chefs and art installations from local artists as well as live musical performances and comedy show nights.

The world’s first food and cultural market rooted in editorial curation was launched in Lisbon in 2014 and last year became the number one tourist destination in the country with 4.1 million visitors. In 2019 the brand also launched in Miami, New York, Boston, Montreal and Chicago.

Souillat said launching in Dubai was a natural choice for further expansion. He said: “It’s important to be in Dubai. It’s not only a showcase. We’re not only here to put our brand out there and say we’re in Dubai, no. It’s so well positioned as a central destination globally that it makes sense.”

Plans are in place to increase the brand’s portfolio with openings in Porto, London and Prague over the next three years.