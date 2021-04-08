Review: Sociale lunch offers top-notch dining with a family feel

Imagine sitting down at an Italian family meal on a warm afternoon with a menu designed by your beloved grandparent. The table is full of your favourites, and there’s plenty for everyone – but instead of your grandpa’s cooking, it’s 3-michelin star chef Heinz Beck’s menu on the table in front of you.

The new menu at Social by Heinz Beck is just this – the comfort of family dining in an elegant setting at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah.

At the Saturday lunch Sociale guests can sit back, have a glass and relax, as attentive wait staff guide you through four courses, each just as good as the last. The family style dining ensures there’s something on the table for everyone, and the chef was kind enough to whip up special meatless dishes for my friend who is a vegetarian; there are vegan options as well.

The first course alone had almost more options than I knew how to handle, but each bite I took, delving further into the options in front of me proved to be a delightful experience. From Black Angus beef tartar to platters of wagyu charcuterie, fried calamari and burrata with cherry tomatoes, each dish felt like it melded well with the others in front of me, all the while that warm fuzzy feeling of sitting around a table at a family meal settled in.

Moving on from course one, pasta was served sharing style. At this point, we felt like we should start pacing ourselves to ensure we had room for the main course and dessert. We were right to pace ourselves – it’s a lot of food – and we were not disappointed by the next courses.

The communal style of the first two courses is abandoned for the main course, sea bass or a veal cutlet, which were served individually. Beautifully plated, I was reminded we weren’t eating grandad’s cooking, but a world-renowned chef’s cuisine.

If you’ve managed to save room for dessert – and you should – an array of desserts finish off an elegant but simple meal. Standing out among them was the cheesecake. As an American, it’s nearly impossible to find cheesecake on this side of the world that meets my standards, but Social by Heinz Beck nailed it. The tiramisu and cannoli deserve to be mentioned as well.

The new Sociale lunch is set at a price point that won’t break the bank, but the food tastes like you have. Social by Heinz Beck Head Chef Francesco Acquaviva has beautifully carried out this vision of a home style Italian meal with all the class that comes with being located on Dubai’s Palm Jumeriah.