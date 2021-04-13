Review: Experience the Mediterranean from Dubai at Lucky Fish

Anyone walking into Dubai’s Lucky Fish would be forgiven for thinking they’re in a restaurant by the sea on the Amalfi coast or a Spanish island.

Every detail of restaurant and bar Lucky Fish, from the décor to the attentive service and of course the food itself, invokes the warmth and rustic charm of the Mediterranean islands.

Making my way on West Beach, Palm Jumeriah to Lucky Fish, the glittering lights, faint notes of familiar music and animated chatter all captured my attention and teased of the evening ahead.

As the gracious hostess was showing me to my table, I couldn’t help but notice the unexpected touch of the elegant 19th century French chandeliers hanging down from the makeshift roof of the outdoor setting or light blue and white setup of the dining area both of which further spoke of the laid-back yet elevated experience.

My friend and I arrived at sunset and not only did we get to enjoy the colours changing over the iconic view of the Dubai Marina skyline, we also saw how smoothly Lucky Fish transitions from a tranquil spot for a drink or a bite during the day to a lively evening experience.

The wait staff was courteous, warm and attentive but not intrusive. They were quick to recommend the perfect dishes and cocktails to meet our taste when we asked them to and appear at the right time throughout the night when it looked like we needed them.

In addition to the extensive wine list, Lucky Fish’s unique cocktails combine flavours one wouldn’t expect to go well together but do seamlessly. Case in point was the Sunset Thyme which combines thyme, lime juice and a sweet secret mix to create a smoky taste which I savoured.

The menu is inspired by the flavours of the ocean and the Mediterranean region, highlighting Italian, French and Spanish cuisine and showcasing the highest quality seafood and meats. Our waiter recommended we start off with the lobster salad, which was a delicious combination of the rich fresh lobster complemented by the tangy Sicilian blood orange citrus and melon.

Although I had never tried a sour and spicy food combination before, the Mediterranean Seabass ceviche with green apples and jalapenos that we had as our second appetizer hit the spot for me and created a new fan for this combo.

One of the menu options as main is a choice of fresh fish from the restaurant’s display to be either baked, grilled, cooked with pasta or enjoyed raw. We went with the grilled Seabass option which was well worth the rather long wait, considering its juiciness.

Make sure to save room for the crème Brulee which is burnt live at the table, a sight to see and a taste to enjoy along with the berries that come with it.