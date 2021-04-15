Review: Changing nationalities, if only for one evening

Despite being a super proud Scotsman, if I was ever forced to surrender my nationality for another, then I think it would have to be Italian. They dress better than me, when they talk it’s like the sound of a symphony from Andrea Bocelli, and their food – while I’m a huge fan of the traditional Scottish delicacy haggis, neeps and tatties along with the occasional deep fried Mars bar – Italian food is on another level altogether.

This is certainly the case at Luigia in the Rixos Hotel, in Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach Residence. Despite boasting one of my finest evening ensembles, I still felt underdressed compared to the waiting staff; and the chatter of Italian from staff and customers alike was music to the ears, even though I couldn’t understand a single word, and with more contemporary music playing in the background.

But then there is the food, salads and lighter bites, and a heady mix of pasta and pizza dishes that are as difficult to choose from as it is to understand the buzz of the aforementioned conversations.

With a focus to make it through to desserts, we took the difficult decision to rush past the starters, but were served Luigia Petali as a surprise from the kitchen – pizza petals with fior di latte, provolone, mushrooms, turkey ham, truffle cream and seasonal fresh truffle. It was neither too rich, nor filling and a delicious start to the evening.

Paccheri al Ragù Napoletano, Spaghetti all’Abruzzese, Paccheri alla Calabrese and Gnocchetti al Taleggio e Tartufo Nero, just a very tiny selection of the a la carte main courses. Fortunately the descriptions are below each dish, and so I refrain from butchering such a beautiful language. The ‘point’ at the item on our mobile phones, where the menu is loaded from in these Covid-19 times, is a universal action understood by all.

I opt for the Paccheri alla Calabrese – homemade Angus sausage, eggplants, tomato sauce, Pecorino Romano DOP, basil and chilli pepper. The combination of flavours, the sausage, tomato and basil, are naturally Italian, while the chilli pepper adds an ever-so-slight kick to the meal.

The selection of pizzas is equally mesmerising and we choose from the favourites, the Langarola, large swathes of crisp pizza dough topped to overflowing with fresh baby spinach, beef carpaccio, Puglia’s burrata, shaved Grana Padano and honey citronnete.

If I’m perfectly honest, at this stage I’m quite happy to raise the white flag and sit back in wonder at the cool surroundings, people-watching as the restaurant quickly fills up on this Monday night.

But our waiter had other ideas and he soon appeared with what we would quickly learn was a Z-Brest Nutella – Paris brest with Nutella and Luigia cream and classic Tiramisu.

It was the perfect end to a perfect evening. I didn’t even attempt a ‘Grazie’ on my way out, just a standard, run-of-the-mill, traditionally proud Scottish, ‘Thank you!’