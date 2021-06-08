Lola Taberna Espanola – Spanish hospitality at its authentic best

While international travel has been off the cards for many for some time now, citizens and residents in the UAE have been fortunate to have still been able to enjoy the culinary delights from a raft of countries to suit the 200 nationalities of those who call the place home.

From Italian to Irish and Yorkshire puddings to Yakitori, there are national delicacies from all corners of the globe.

And while Spain this week announced it is set to reopen to international travellers, those in Dubai who have been fortunate enough to visit Lola Taberna Española can argue they have been experiencing authentic Spanish hospitality in the heart of Barsha Heights since the end of last year.

This is not another cut and paste, throw paella on the menu, a Barcelona football shirt on the wall and some flamenco music on the jukebox, opening.

Yes there is paella – six versions of it; Negra con puntillas & all ‘I’oli (black with baby squids and alioli) – a particular recommendation to share and just enough after a selection of tapas-style bites to start.

And do not mistake this for some Spanish wannabe. This is the real deal. Taking its inspiration from Lola Flores, a flamenco icon, there is a genuine feeling of a traditional restaurant from the streets of Southern Spain as soon as you open the large wooden door.

Based in the Tryp by Wyndham hotel in the centre of the neighbourhood, it has that community feel to it, with a mix of high stools and regular tables for dining, as well as room at the bar to relax and enjoy.

It’s a Tuesday night and it’s socially-distanced busy, with a warm and friendly atmosphere. Spanish serving staff whistle by dropping off a variety of dishes at regular intervals, staying long enough to grab some quick conversation, asking about your day, the weather – it’s sociable without being uncomfortable, which can also best describe the pricing.

And there’s enough on the menu from across the Iberic peninsula to cater to any discernible palette, but particular highlights include the Cinco jotas – the restaurant boasts the largest selection of Spanish charcuterie in Dubai; and Anchoas del Cantabrico “serrat” & Escalavida Catalana, which translates to Anchovies from the Cantabric & Catalan Escalavida (smoky grilled vegetables); and Croquetas de gamas ‘prawns’.

While for dessert, the Torrija & helado de Vainilla – Spanish toast & vanilla ice-cream – is a must.

We were among the first to arrive and even after a good two hours the first to leave as couples and groups alike enjoyed the food, drinks and conversation.