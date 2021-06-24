Japanese flavours in a casually trendy setting

Sushi ranks high in the list of my favourite foods and so I was eager to try out Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori which featured as highly recommended in the recent Time Out Dubai Restaurants Awards 2021 for the Best Newcomer category.

The dining concept, which also features authentic Japanese flavours such as grills on skewers (yakitori) and noodles, did not disappoint.

My friend and I arrived to Jumeirah 1’s Galleria Mall, where Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori is located, on an early evening weekday to a rather busy scene of diners and shoppers. The hurried vibe created by the mall, however, was quickly offset by the trendy yet casual atmosphere inside the restaurant.

The venue’s back-wall features a black and white fish-scale graffiti and is surrounded by lush green plants which together gave off a modern and eclectic vibe. A light wooden bar dominates the front section, and though it remains unused amidst the ongoing measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, it also contributed to the relaxed feel.

While I usually don’t pay attention to a restaurant’s background music, Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori’s playlist felt like a cross between ‘coffee house music’ and up-and-coming beats and created a joyful spirit which seemed to influence all diners.

Promptly after we settled on our table, chic black menus were presented to us by a friendly waiter who also advised us on the evening’s specials. While the menu options appear limited, there is something there to satisfy almost every dietary restriction.

Yellowtail – black pepper

We started off with the salmon-orange, a perfect blend of savoury fish and zesty citrus flavours. Another favourite in the appetizer section was the Yellowtail and black pepper dish, satiny and tangy until the last bite.

The Wagyu Australian beef skewers melted in my mouth and had just the right level of smokiness to them, while the maki rolls we ordered hit the spot in the freshness of the fish and mix of ingredients.

While I was tempted to skip the sweet menu, my friend insisted we try the matcha dessert when I told her I had never taste the Japanese type of green tea. The matcha ice cream with cheesecake foam and meringue was a treat indeed, perfectly combining sweet and savoury flavours.

Matcha dessert

Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori is a joint venture between White Rice Consultancy’s chef Akmal Anuar and partner Inez Tantyanna and Sunset Hospitality Group, a hospitality investment and management company known for introducing unique and authentic lifestyle experiences.

By the time we left, our appetites satisfied and our taste buds happy, the restaurant was full to capacity despite it being a Sunday. The good news is that Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori does home deliveries so you can enjoy its delicious menu from the comfort of your couch should you not be able to book a table.