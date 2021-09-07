Jumeirah Al Naseem: The perfect retreat for foodies

“If I’m an advocate for anything, it’s to move. As far as you can, as much as you can. Across the ocean, or simply across the river. Walk in someone else’s shoes or at least eat their food. It’s a plus for everybody.”

Words penned by the late, great Anthony Bourdain, the globe-trotting chef and author who travelled the world discovering and tasting as many of its flavours as he could.

He passed in 2018, before coronavirus and lockdowns, before colours such as Red and Amber dictated where we could travel and for how long. I can’t claim to have known him (if only), but I can imagine his great sadness and frustration if his wings had been clipped by the pandemic, for one of the riches of travel is trying the local cuisine, tasting that dish you wouldn’t dream of ordering.

So if you, and your taste buds, can’t go out into the world what is the solution? Thankfully one resort in Dubai has brought the world to it, creating a culinary vacation, a place where you can travel through Europe and Asia one meal at a time.

Jumeirah Al Naseem stares out at the perfectly blue Arabian Gulf and offers the requisite beach access of course, but it’s what happens off the sand that is truly exciting.

In honour of the Olympics we head to Japan first. First to get a mention is Kayto, the Japanese Peruvian fusion restaurant that gazes out at the sail-shaped Burj Al Arab and the glittering ocean. In these sweltering temperatures a seat by the window gives you perhaps the perfect sea view while staying cool.

With a menu put together by celebrated Japanese-Argentinian chef Cristian Goya, Kayto began life as a pop-up restaurant, it was only supposed to operate until May 20. Whether it was the pandemic or its popularity that stayed its execution one bite of the sushi here will have you glad it’s still alive and kicking. What served as our starter was the rock shrimp tempura, shrimp roll, soft shell crab roll and the California roll. All were moist, with the rice cooked just so, and bursting with flavour, each bite illiciting a mutual nod of satisfaction and the unspoken ‘we are coming back here’ glance. I didn’t think there was much space for mains after, but thankfully we made room for the wagyu beef tataki and the amazing truffle mashed potatoes. All round it was a gold medal performance.

Next stop on your culinary journey is France with another ‘pop-up’ French Riviera offering you the best of the Cote D’Azur in Dubai. Here head chef Kim Joinié-Maurin conjures up the atmosphere and the rich tastes of the Mediterranean at his beachfront location. A gut-buster of a menu will transport you and your stomach to southeastern France with delicious fare opening with the likes of the Tartare de Boeuf. A sumptuous flavour-packed affair, the Oignon Façon Tatin, a caramelized onion tart, came with a surprise, parmesan ice cream, meanwhile the scampi and scallops impressed on the seafood front. For me it was the fillet steak soaked in bourguignon sauce that truly was my passport to this other country. However, an undeniable post-script to the story was the ‘pain perdu’, a french toast served “Crème Brulée” style, which persuades you to stretch the belt notch further.

It’s a quick trip over the border to Italy and Al Naseem’s Rockfish eaterie and Tuscan Chef Marco Acquaroli next. Again views of the ocean and the Burj Al Arab come as standard with this stylish and spacious location. Here seafood temptations such as spicy tuna tartare (pictured above), lobster risotto, scallops in ginger, and line caught sea bass, sit alongside meat treats such as the beef agnolotti or the signature veal chop Milanese with the truffle mash potato. You can double-down on Italian cuisine too at Villa Beach, here the fare is uncomplicated, honest and authentic, with lasagnes, carbonaras and pizzas providing comforting fare.

After all that travelling with your taste buds you may be hankering a return to the Emirates, thankfully the Al Mandhar lounge (pictured below) offers Arabic fare with excellent shawarmas and tawoks.

Of course, Jumeirah Al Naseem is more than a series of restaurants, it’s a palace of modern architecture and interior design. The rooms are, for want of a better word, cool, resembling a chic desert lodge. Sliding room dividers take their cue from Japanese Shoji cleverly allowing privacy or space whatever the need. Weighing in at 60 sq m, the Ocean Club Superior room features a clever lounge area which can be partitioned off to created a luxurious balcony area.

Guests of Al Naseem also have access to the Talise spa at neighbouring Jumeirah Al Qasr where an energising massage between meals will bring back your appetite. Other benefits include access to the excellent Wild Wadi water park, and youngsters can be entertained at the Sinbad’s kids club.

The great Bourdain once said: “Your body is not a temple, it’s an amusement park. Enjoy the ride.” Jumeirah Al Naseem provides the perfect retreat to put that wisdom to the test.