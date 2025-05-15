SCOOP: Pure Ice Cream starts work on massive solar-powered $22m factory in Dubai

Pure Ice Cream has begun construction work on an AED80m ($21.8m) production facility at Dubai Industrial City.

The solar-powered ice cream factory will be among the UAE’s largest ice cream facilities when it launches in 2026, increasing Pure Ice Cream’s annual production capacity to 50 million litres.

In anticipation of the increased capacity, Pure Ice Cream has entered a production agreement for Baskin-Robbins ice creams with the US-headquartered Inspire Brands.

Solar-powered ice cream in Dubai

Gaurav Ghai, Chairman of Graviss Group, said: “We are looking forward to building the largest ice cream plant in GCC and exporting products to over 20 countries from Dubai”.

Michael Haley, President and Managing Director of International for Inspire Brands, said: “The groundbreaking of the new Pure Ice Cream manufacturing facility in Dubai Industrial City demonstrates our continued commitment to growth in the Middle East.

“Baskin-Robbins has a longstanding presence in Dubai—more than 45 years. This new facility will unlock continued growth for Dubai’s business community and Baskin-Robbins consumers across the region.”

Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group PJSC, on behalf of Dubai Industrial City, said: “Dubai Industrial City’s ecosystem is geared to strengthen the supply chain of ‘Made in UAE’ products for long-term economic prosperity.

“Pure Ice Cream’s facility reflects the country’s strength as an international food production hub, and we champion manufacturers to contribute towards Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, and National Food Security Strategy 2051.”

Pure Ice Cream signed a musataha agreement with Dubai Industrial City during the SIAL Paris international food and beverage (F&B) show in October 2024 and is actively targeting new export markets in Africa, the Levant, and Southeast Asia as the project progresses.

Winner Holistic Consultant is providing consultancy services for the 160,000sq ft facility situated on a 246,000sq ft land plot, with the project’s contracting teams to be confirmed imminently.

The automated plant will combine artificial intelligence (AI) and automation systems for optimised efficiencies and enhanced quality control.

In addition to AI-enabled supply chain platforms and a fully automated industrial process system, the project will feature x-ray detection technology and a research and development and testing facility to ensure product excellence.

Pure Ice Cream will use biodegradable packaging for the facility’s three-gallon product line, as well as incorporate solar power, in line with its goal of achieving carbon-neutrality through the project that will create 60 additional jobs upon completion.

Dubai Industrial City is home to more than 1,100 local, regional, and international customers and upwards of 350 operational factories, with its roster of customers including F&B leaders such as Asmak, Patchi, and Al Barakah Dates.

Pure Ice Cream’s facility marks further growth at the district, which was established in 2004 with an intelligent, sector-specific masterplan with dedicated zones for base metals, machinery, minerals, F&B, transport, and chemicals. Located in strategic proximity to Al Maktoum International Airport, Jebel Ali Port, an Etihad Rail freight terminal, and key road networks, the district attracted more than AED 350 million in investments from F&B customers in 2024.