UAE office workers choose salads over traditional lunch options, Deliveroo data shows

Salads have become the most-ordered items among corporate clients using Deliveroo for Work, according to new data from the food delivery platform’s corporate solution.

The shift reflects changing workplace food preferences in the UAE, where employees are choosing chicken salad with teriyaki, corn and kale salad, chicken avocado bowls, tuna wraps, and shish tawook over traditional office fare.

Restaurant partners including KCal, Bowlful, Salata, Joe & The Juice, Kababji Grill, and Common Grounds have reported increased demand for fresh, quality-driven meals from corporate clients.

A survey by Deliveroo for Work found that 60 per cent of employees rank free or subsidised meals as one of the top drivers of workplace satisfaction, placing it just behind medical and dental benefits and slightly above gym subscriptions.

The findings come as living expenses for rent, groceries, and dining out continue to impact daily life in the UAE. Office food provisions deliver both a workplace perk and practical cost-saving support for employees.

Gen Z workers, who now make up 25 per cent of the global workforce, are driving changes in workplace expectations.

UAE workers choose healthier lunch options

Having entered employment during remote working and global uncertainty, this generation values purpose, well-being, and inclusion.

AON, a global professional services firm specialising in risk, health, and human capital solutions, found in a recent survey that 81 per cent of employers believe they must adapt their benefits to stay competitive, with food emerging as one of the most sought-after offerings.

“Salads have become a go-to for today’s office crowd, not just because they’re healthy, but because they strike the right balance between nourishment, convenience, and satisfaction. In a work culture where people want to eat clean without compromising on flavour or time, salads have evolved into vibrant, filling meals that fuel focus and productivity. At Deliveroo for Work, we’re seeing this shift firsthand: a growing appetite for food that’s good for the body and fits seamlessly into the rhythm of a busy day. We’re proud to help businesses across the UAE offer food options that energise teams and make workplace well-being part of everyday culture,” Francis Henderson, Head of Deliveroo for Work Middle East said.

Offices are increasingly stocking wellness-focused grocery items such as fresh fruit baskets and low-sugar, low-trans-fat snacks. Humantra electrolyte sachets have become popular, reflecting the UAE’s growing interest in wellness-centric workplace offerings.

Deliveroo for Work offers tailored meal solutions including customised allowances, group ordering, and catering for events. The service provides businesses with one streamlined corporate account to bring teams together, reward employees, and simplify administration.

The platform positions food as one of the simplest and most effective ways to build culture and retain staff in a competitive talent market, particularly as workplace flexibility remains a priority for younger employees.