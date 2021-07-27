World’s deepest pool in Dubai opens to the public on Wednesday

Deep Dive Dubai, the home of the world’s deepest swimming pool for diving, has announced that public bookings are now open online at deepdivedubai.com.

It is the first time that members of the public can book to explore the world-record-breaking, 60-metre deep pool, and its sunken city, since it was first unveiled to the world in early July.

Along with scuba diving and freediving, a Discover Snorkeling experience has also been added to the list of experiences available for adventure seekers from Wednesday.

“Deep Dive Dubai allows thrill-seekers of all ages and abilities to dive into another world of possibilities in a safe, controlled, and exceptional underwater environment,” said Jarrod Jablonski, director of Deep Dive Dubai.

“Since unveiling Deep Dive Dubai to the world, we have been overwhelmed by the positive feedback from both our invited guests as well as beginner and experienced divers from all corners of the globe who are excited to visit. We’re now thrilled to invite the world in to experience it for themselves.”

Deep Dive Dubai’s pool features a sunken city that divers of all levels can explore, complete with an abandoned streetscape and featuring a fully furnished apartment, garage, and arcade, amongst other surprises.

Freediving, snorkeling and scuba diving experiences and courses are now available to book online and start from AED400 per person.

Along with the sunken city, Deep Dive Dubai’s 60m pool also features two underwater habitats with dry chambers at six and 21 metres, 56 underwater cameras covering all angles of the pool, as well as advanced sound and mood lighting systems.

The pool water temperature is maintained at an optimal 30 degrees Celsius for diver comfort.

The 1,500 sq m facility, which is shaped like a giant oyster in a nod to the UAE’s pearl diving heritage, is also home to a dive shop, gift shop, an 80-seat restaurant as well as a variety of meeting, event, and conference spaces.

Located in Nad Al Sheba, Deep Dive Dubai is open Wednesday to Sunday, from midday to 8pm.