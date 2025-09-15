Jones the Grocer launches Jones Social restaurant and bar in Dubai’s Business Bay

Jones the Grocer has launched Jones Social, a dining and nightlife destination at Embassy Suites by Hilton in Business Bay.

The venue combines food, cocktails and live music under one roof.

The establishment accommodates 150 guests across indoor dining spaces, an open bar and an outdoor terrace. The venue operates from day to night, targeting Dubai’s cosmopolitan crowd.

The culinary team has developed a menu featuring global flavours and sharing dishes. The offering includes small plates, bites, mains and steaks alongside handcrafted cocktails and wines.

“Jones Social is the latest concept from the Jones the Grocer family. It’s stylish yet unpretentious, capturing Dubai’s cosmopolitan vibe. It’s a place where good food and drinks meet great music – a place to hang out any night of the week,” Yunib Siddiqui, Group CEO of Jones the Grocer said.

The venue hosts resident DJ nights every Thursday and Friday from 8:00pm. DJ Cattaree performs with the “Keeping it Social” theme on Thursdays and “Back to Back” on Fridays. International guest DJs will join the programme.

Jones Social runs a Social Hour from Monday to Friday between 5:00pm and 7:00pm. Cocktails, wines and spirits start at AED25, with discounted bites available.

Saturday brunch begins on September 20, running from 3:00pm to 6:00pm weekly. The offering includes sharing plates and mains with free-flow drinks.

Packages cost AED295 for soft drinks, AED380 for house beverages and AED420 for sparkling drinks.

Ladies’ Night launches on September 25, taking place every Tuesday from 7:00pm. The AED195 package includes free-flow house beverages and bites.

The venue celebrates its grand opening on September 19 and 20 with live entertainment, signature dishes and complimentary cocktails across all opening hours.

Reservations can be made at jones-social.com/reservations or via WhatsApp at +971 55 648 7403.