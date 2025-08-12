beIN Sports: How to watch English Premier League 2025/26 football on TV in UAE, Saudi and across MENA

The English Premier League returns for the 2025/26 season on Friday, August 15 when Liverpool take on Bournemouth at the iconic Anfield stadium.

Liverpool, the most successful club in the history of English football, will be looking to repeat the triumph of the 2024/25 season and conquer the English Premier League once again.

Fans in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and across the MENA region will be able to watch every minute of every match after beIN Media Group officially renewed its exclusive rights to broadcast English Premier League matches across 24 countries in the region until the end of the 2027-28 season.

Stream English Premier League in MENA

The landmark deal ensures that beIN Sports will remain the region’s premier destination for live English football, broadcasting all 380 Premier League games each season in both Arabic and English.

Fans will have access to complementary programming, including pre- and post-match analysis, daily highlights, and weekly wrap-ups.

The agreement also extends coverage to beIN’s OTT streaming platform, TOD, which will stream every match live on web, tablet, and mobile.

English Premier League 2025/26 fixtures

Friday, August 15, 2025

Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday, August 16, 2025

Aston Villa v Newcastle

Brighton v Fulham

Spurs v Burnley

Sunderland v West Ham

Wolves v Man City

Sunday, August 17, 2025

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Manchester Utd v Arsenal

Monday, August 18, 2025

Leeds v Everton

Upon signing the renewal, Mohammad Al Subaie, CEO of beIN MENA, said: “Our long-standing partnership with the Premier League, which dates back to 2013, has been a journey of mutual growth and shared success.

“This renewal not only signifies our enduring commitment to providing the highest quality sports content on beIN SPORTS and reinforces our leading position in the MENA region, but also demonstrates the trust that the Premier League has in us.

Paul Molnar, Chief Media Officer of the Premier League, said: “We are delighted to announce the extension of our longstanding partnership with beIN MEDIA GROUP for a further three seasons in MENA. This renewal reflects our shared commitment to delivering world-class football and providing the best possible, localised viewing experience.

“We look forward to continuing our close collaboration on a variety of content and promotional initiatives, bringing the Premier League even closer to our passionate fans in this important region.”

With a cumulative global TV audience of 3 billion, the Premier League remains one of the most-watched sports leagues in the world.

The renewal underscores the value of premium sports content in the MENA media landscape and reflects the broadcaster’s continued investment in delivering high-quality coverage to its growing subscriber base.

