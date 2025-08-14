beIN SPORTS to broadcast all 380 LA LIGA matches live in UAE, Saudi and across MENA for 2025/26 season

The 2025/26 LALIGA season kicks off on Friday, August 15 and beIN Sports has confirmed it will broadcast all 380 matches live and exclusive across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), reinforcing its status as the region’s home of Spanish football.

The long-standing partnership between beIN and Spain’s top tier stretches back to 2003.

Coverage will be available in Arabic, English and French across all 24 MENA territories, starting with Friday’s opener as Girona host Rayo Vallecano on beIN SPORTS.

Spanish La Liga football on beIN Sports

Much of the pre-season focus is on whether Real Madrid’s new coach Xabi Alonso can close the four-point gap to last year’s champions Barcelona, now led by Hansi Flick.

Barca begin their title defence on Saturday away to Mallorca, with live studio coverage hosted by Saudi presenter Tariq Al-Hammad and analysis from Kuwait’s Tariq Al Jalahma and Morocco’s Youssef Chippo.

Real Madrid’s first game comes on Tuesday against Osasuna, while city rivals Atletico Madrid start their campaign away to Espanyol on Sunday. Studio pundits for the weekend’s fixtures will include Mohammed Saadon, Youssef Chippo and Wael Gomaa.

beIN Sports will also show every match of the 2025/26 English Premier League season.

Last season, beIN’s LALIGA coverage drew 2.5bn cumulative viewers across MENA, underlining the league’s unmatched regional popularity.

This season features rising stars like Barca’s Lamine Yamal, Atletico’s Julian Alvarez, and Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, alongside high-profile newcomers including Trent Alexander-Arnold at Madrid, Vitor Reis at Girona, and Goncalo Guedes at Real Sociedad.

Duncan Walkinshaw, Director of Programs at beIN MENA, said: “This time last year, we announced an extension of our exclusive broadcast rights deal with LALIGA to see beIN remain the home of Spanish football across the entire MENA region until the end of the 2027/28 season.

“As committed partners for what is now 23 years, we are very proud to continue to help the league grow globally by way of our world-class broadcasting and significant, dependable investment.

“We look forward to what promises to be another incredible season featuring some of the best players and most storied teams in world football.”

beIN Sports will broadcast all 380 LALIGA matches exclusively across all 24 MENA territories: