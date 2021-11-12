DP World secures title sponsorship of golf’s European Tour with record prize funds

Dubai’s DP World is to become the title sponsor of golf’s European Tour with record-breaking prize money revealed for the upcoming 2022 campaign.

The new look DP World Tour will see total prize money break through the $200 million mark for the first time, with a new minimum prize fund of $2m for all tournaments solely sanctioned by the DP World Tour.

While the 2022 DP World Tour Championship – the season finale and final Rolex Series tournament of the year – will have a $10m prize pot, the first European Tour event in history outside the Majors and WGCs to feature an eight-figure prize fund.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World, said: “We both have a global mindset, are committed to inclusivity, and invest in new technologies to stay competitive – attributes which today become the fundamental principles of the DP World Tour. As the leading provider of smart logistics solutions worldwide, we will use our people, assets, and connectivity to help grow the Tour further and change what’s possible in golf.”

In 2022, the DP World Tour will feature a minimum of 47 tournaments in 27 different countries, including new tournaments in the UAE, Japan, South Africa and Belgium and an expanded Rolex Series comprising five events: the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, the Genesis Scottish Open, the BMW PGA Championship and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

For the first time, it will also feature three tournaments co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour – the Genesis Scottish Open, as well as the Barbasol Championship and the Barracuda Championship taking place in the United States – as a result of the Strategic Alliance between male professional golf’s two leading Tours.

Keith Pelley, chief executive of the European Tour group, said: “The entire ecosystem of our Tour will be strengthened because of this hugely significant deal, and that was essential to us and to DP World, who have been an incredible supporter of our Tour as well as golf more widely, from grassroots through to the elite professional game.”

DP World’s association with the European Tour spans more than a decade, first becoming a presenting partner of the Race to Dubai finale at Jumeirah Golf Estates in its inaugural year in 2009, before the Rolex Series event was renamed the DP World Tour Championship in 2012, when the Dubai-based shipping and logistics giant became the tournament’s title partner.