Dubai Desert Classic launches global competition for sustainability solutions

Hero Dubai Desert Classic has become the first golf event globally to launch an international challenge to crowdsource sustainable event solutions.

The tournament, in partnership with Deloitte, has teed off the ‘Green Incubator Challenge’, a global initiative inviting participants to submit innovative, sustainable solutions for events. The winning idea will be implemented at the 2027 edition of the DP World Tour event.

The initiative aims to drive meaningful change and accelerate innovation in sustainability across sport and entertainment industries. It is open to entrepreneurs, start-ups, students and companies around the world. Submissions can include both new concepts and ready-to-deploy solutions that enhance environmental sustainability within the events sector.

The Hero Dubai Desert Classic is well known for its sustainability initiatives and has become the first golf event in the Middle East and first within the DP World Tour Rolex Series to achieve GEO Certified® Tournament status for three consecutive years. The Green Incubator Challenge reinforces its position as a leader in sustainable sport and entertainment.

Simon Corkill, Executive Tournament Director of Hero Dubai Desert Classic, commented: “We’re incredibly proud to introduce the Green Incubator Challenge as golf’s first-of-its-kind initiative, driving sustainable innovation across sport and entertainment. Through this Challenge, we aim to identify bold, visionary ideas that will shape the future of sustainable events globally.”

Winning teams will receive professional support from the tournament and Deloitte, who will support as the event’s strategic Knowledge Partner. Recognised as a leader in sustainability and climate change consulting, Deloitte works with governments, businesses, and communities to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable future. Throughout the Challenge, Deloitte will provide expert guidance, mentoring and evaluation, ensuring ideas are not only visionary but also feasible and scalable.

Daniel Gribbin, Sustainability Leader at Deloitte Middle East, added: “At Deloitte, we are committed to partnering in initiatives that drive sustainable innovation and create tangible environmental impact. The Green Incubator Challenge exemplifies how collaboration between sports and entertainment industry leaders and innovators can accelerate the transition to greener events.

“We are proud to support as the Knowledge Partner to help the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and wider events in the industry in advancing this vital agenda and look forward to nurturing the groundbreaking solutions that will emerge from this challenge.”

Maria Grandinetti-Milton, Director of Sustainability at the DP World Tour, appreciated the sustainability efforts of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and said: “As part of our Green Drive programme and commitment to be net zero carbon by 2040, we’re always encouraging our tournaments and promoters to embrace sustainability innovation.

“The Hero Dubai Desert Classic has always been at the forefront of this, and the new Green Incubator Challenge is another example of their leadership in sustainability. I can’t wait to see the ideas and innovations that spring from the Challenge in the months ahead.”

A shortlist of submissions will be announced on 18 November, with three finalists revealed on 19 December 2025. Finalists will present their solutions to a panel of expert judges the week of the 2026 tournament.