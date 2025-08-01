Dubai Mallathon begins today across 9 shopping malls

Dubai will transform nine shopping centres into climate-controlled fitness venues from Friday as part of the Dubai Mallathon , a citywide health initiative under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The initiative operates across Dubai Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Marina Mall, The Springs Souk, Dubai Festival City, and Festival Plaza during August.

Each location features indoor tracks totalling more than 10 kilometres.

Under the patronage of Hamdan bin Mohammed, Dubai Mallathon, a major citywide fitness initiative, is set to kick off tomorrow (Friday) across leading shopping malls in Dubai, transforming indoor spaces into comfortable, air-conditioned walking and running tracks.… pic.twitter.com/LGIFUc3whR — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 31, 2025

Walk and win at Dubai Mallathon

The facilities operate from 7 AM to 10 AM throughout August, providing residents and visitors with air-conditioned walking and running environments during the summer months.

The programme aligns with the Year of Community campaign, Dubai Social Agenda 33, and Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 33.

Weekend events include sports challenges and community competitions for all ages. Organisers will distribute more than 40 iPhones, 10 tablets, shopping vouchers, gift cards, and other prizes during weekend events to encourage participation and community engagement.

“We adopt a holistic approach to building a cohesive, resilient society, recognising physical activity as vital to individual and collective well-being. Our participation in this initiative reflects our leadership’s vision to embed sport as a cornerstone of daily life and community identity,” the Ministry of Defence said, according to a statement by the Dubai Media Office.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, said: “This initiative reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed to promote the health and wellness of our community. It reinforces the importance of making physical activity a daily habit and underscores Dubai’s position as a leading global destination for sport. Whether in world-class indoor and outdoor venues or modern, globally recognised shopping malls, Dubai provides the ideal environment for active living.”

He added: “The Mallathon brings dedicated tracks to some of Dubai’s most iconic malls, encouraging participants to embrace a fit lifestyle in a fun, accessible setting. From valuable prizes to dedicated activities for senior citizens, this initiative reflects our leadership’s commitment to ensuring that every member of society enjoys a high quality of life and stays actively engaged.”

The initiative targets youth, children, senior citizens, mall staff, and members of the ‘MyDubai Communities’ initiative.

The Ministry of Defence sponsors the event whilst the Dubai Sports Council organises it alongside public and private partners.

Mai Dubai, the UAE Sports For All Federation, Al Tadawi Speciality Hospital, and the Dubai Cooperative Society provide wellness services. Uber and Careem offer discounts for attendees travelling during event hours.

Participants receive free health check-ups, nutritional consultations, and access to healthy food options from participating restaurants and retail outlets.

The Community Development Authority (CDA) hosts a parallel initiative called ‘Walking for Better Health’ in collaboration with participating malls.

This programme encourages senior citizens and residents to remain physically active in secure, tailored environments whilst affirming the role senior citizens play within the community.

Participation remains free and open to all. Individuals can register via the website and receive a digital participation card upon registration.