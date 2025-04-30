Dubai’s JA Resorts invests AED300m in new multi-sport complex

JA Resorts & Hotels is investing more than AED300 million to develop a new multi-sport facility in Jebel Ali, Dubai, with phased openings expected to begin later this summer.

The JA Sports & Shooting Club will feature international-standard football and cricket grounds, an indoor shooting range, and integrated jogging and cycling tracks connected to the group’s existing hotels — JA Lake View Hotel, JA Beach Hotel, and JA Palm Tree Court.

The football complex will include six floodlit, international-size pitches with skills training areas, home and away bases, and two 500-seat stands. The cricket facilities will include a full-size oval, professional training nets, and a 100-seat stand.

A 15,000 sqm indoor shooting range — the first of its kind in the region — is expected to open in early 2026. It will feature 25m and 50m pistol lanes and a 200m multifunctional shotgun and rifle range. A restaurant is also planned within the shooting facility.

The development is positioned to support professional teams and recreational users and will serve communities in the growing areas of Palm Jebel Ali and Dubai South.

“This landmark facility represents our vision to not only boost the sporting infrastructure of Dubai and the wider region, but also to contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s hospitality sector,” said Tariq Baker, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Dutco, the project’s owning company.

The project aligns with Dubai’s Quality of Life Strategy 2033, which aims to enhance wellbeing in the emirate.

Further details on official opening dates and events will be announced at a later stage.