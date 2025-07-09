F1: Red Bull Formula 1 team sacks Christian Horner

Red Bull has sacked Christian Horner from his position as team principal after 20 years with the Formula 1 team, the company announced on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old has led the team since its inception in 2005, guiding them to eight drivers’ championship and six constructors’ championship titles during his tenure.

BREAKING: Christian Horner is to exit Red Bull Racing with immediate effect#F1 pic.twitter.com/v50mwnBlV6 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 9, 2025

“Red Bull has released Christian Horner from his operational duties with effect from today,” the company said in a statement, according to media reports.

The dismissal follows months of declining form for the team and internal disputes at the highest level. It also comes 17 months after Horner was accused of sexual harassment and coercive, controlling behaviour by a female employee.

Horner was twice cleared of the claims by the team’s parent company, Red Bull GmBH.

Laurent Mekies will replace Horner as team principal and chief executive of Red Bull Racing, having been promoted from the second team, Racing Bulls.

Alan Permane has been promoted to team principal of Racing Bulls from his position as racing director.

Under Horner’s leadership, Sebastian Vettel won the drivers’ championship from 2010-2013, with Max Verstappen claiming the past four titles.