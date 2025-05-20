Formula 1, Disney announces of launch Mickey & Friends collaboration

In a move that underscores the sport’s growing focus on youth engagement and global entertainment appeal, Formula 1 and The Walt Disney Company have announced a collaboration, set to debut in 2026.

This partnership will introduce Disney’s Mickey & Friends to the world of Formula 1, creating an immersive cross-brand experience that spans content, merchandise, and activations.

According to an official statement, the collaboration is designed to bring together two of the most recognisable global brands, aimed at captivating fans of all ages with storytelling, experiences, and product lines that blend the high-speed world of F1 with the timeless charm of Disney’s iconic characters.

Disney x @f1 🏎️ Coming 2026



Gear up for a new #MickeyandFriendsxF1 collaboration kicking into high-speed next year. pic.twitter.com/nryDG6FFyE — Disney (@Disney) May 20, 2025

“Our collaboration with Disney is set to be a brilliant one, as we introduce the world of Mickey & Friends to our fans, and vice versa. It fits perfectly with our strategy to step outside the world of sport, and into a broader consumer market, and in return we’re introducing Disney to our 820 million fans worldwide,” Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer of Formula 1 said.

“It’s a fantastic match as both brands are known for pushing boundaries and bringing entertainment and excitement to millions, so I can’t wait to see what our teams come up with for the circuit and beyond,” she added.

“As we celebrate nearly a century of Mickey Mouse & Friends, our collaboration with Formula 1 offers a unique opportunity to bring two powerhouse entertainment properties together to create products that fans will love,” Tasia Filippatos, Disney Consumer Products President said.

“This exciting collaboration will unfold across a global stage, with unforgettable content and experiences tailored for Disney and F1 fans alike,” she added.

The announcement comes as Formula 1 continues to diversify its audience and aims to expand its global footprint.

Data shared by the sport highlights significant growth among younger demographics, with over four million children aged 8–12 following the sport across the EU and the US.

Moreover, 54 per cent of F1’s TikTok followers and 40 per cent of its Instagram audience are now under the age of 25.

The partnership will be supported by a series of integrated campaigns and experiences, with Disney’s characters preparing to “live life in the fast lane” across the Formula 1 calendar from 2026 onwards.