Fujairah to host World Taekwondo Cadet Championships 2025 with record global participation

Under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the emirate is set to host the World Taekwondo Cadet Championships 2025 from May 10–14 2025 at the Zayed Sports Complex.

The event, announced during a press conference in Fujairah, will welcome a record 811 athletes aged between 12 and 14, representing 93 countries.

The championships will span ten weight divisions for both boys and girls, ranging from under 33kg to over 65kg for boys, and under 29kg to over 59kg for girls.

The event will also feature the World Taekwondo Refugee Team, Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN), and participants competing under the World Taekwondo flag.

Speaking at the press conference, Dr. Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee and President of the UAE Taekwondo Federation, said the event reflects the vision of the Crown Prince to position Fujairah as a global sporting destination.

“We are proud of this achievement and will work closely with all our partners to ensure the success of the championship in every aspect,” Al Zeyoudi said.

Dr. Choue Chung-won, President of World Taekwondo, praised Fujairah’s readiness to host the largest cadet event of its kind, citing the UAE’s world-class infrastructure and strong institutional support for sports.

“The World Taekwondo Cadet Championships 2025 in Fujairah is the largest of its kind globally, featuring more than 800 athletes. The inclusion of a refugee team brings a humanitarian dimension, conveying a noble message that transcends competitive boundaries,” he said.

Nader Abu Shawish, Event Director, added that, “The Higher Organising Committee is proud to play a central role in hosting this event. We believe it will significantly contribute to the development of our local players by providing them the opportunity to compete with future world champions. Our aim is to offer a unique sporting experience for all our guests and showcase the young talent within the UAE”.

Key sponsors include e& and Fujairah Investment Company, with the Ministry of Sports and Fujairah Police General Headquarters serving as official partners.