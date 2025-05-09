IPL suspended and PSL moved to UAE amid India-Pakistan tensions

The India Premier League (IPL) has been suspended for at least one week and the Pakistan Super League has been moved to the UAE amid rising tensions.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week.

The BCCI said the decision “was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans”.

IPL suspended, PSL moved to UAE

It added that further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed that the remaining fixtures of the HBL PSL X have been shifted to the UAE.

As such, the last eight fixtures, which were previously scheduled in Rawalpindi, Multan and Lahore will now be staged at the UAE.

The following fixtures will be rescheduled accordingly:

Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars

Islamabad United v Karachi Kings

Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators

Qualifier

Eliminator 1

Eliminator 2

Final

The exact schedule of matches, outlining the dates and venues, will be shared in due course.