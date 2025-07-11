LIV Golf secures major sponsorship support from HSBC Bank

LIV Golf , the Public Investment Fund (PIF)-backed global professional golf league, landed a major sponsorship deal ahead of the LIV Golf Andalucia this week, with HSBC becoming its Official Bank.

HSBC, one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations, is also the title sponsor of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, the $9 million Rolex Series event, which is part of the end-of-season schedule of the DP World Tour.

LIV Golf secures HSBC partnership

HSBC is LIV Golf’s first partnership with a global banking and financial organisation. The multi-year partnership will span the entirety of LIV Golf’s 14-event global season.

The bank will also support two of LIV Golf’s 13 teams – the Bryson DeChambeau-led Crushers GC, which is one of the most dominant teams in the league and are currently leading the standings, and the majority-British Majesticks GC.

The new collaboration will further HSBC’s deep commitment and history in growing the game of golf. It will also play a strategic role in supporting LIV Golf’s community partnerships strategy that opens up opportunities and access for the next generation of golfers, as well as financial literacy initiatives.

Barry O’Byrne, HSBC’s CEO of International Wealth and Premier Banking, commented: “We are delighted to join forces with LIV Golf and are really excited to see what we can create together.

“HSBC has more than two decades of legacy in the sport and we can’t wait to bring another level of excitement to our clients and sport fans. We are looking forward to working with LIV Golf to continue to attract new audiences to watch and play the game. We are proud to continue to open up a world of opportunity for golf, both on and off the course and have LIV Golf alongside us on this journey.”

Scott O’Neil, LIV Golf CEO, added: “HSBC’s track record in supporting and advancing the game of golf is inspiring and admirable, and we are proud to welcome them into LIV Golf’s growing roster of global partners. HSBC’s global footprint and ongoing presence in professional tournaments align perfectly with our mission to build the game for the next era of players and fans.

“Few sports leagues can claim a truly global reach, making a partnership with HSBC a natural alignment in our pursuit of a shared vision. We appreciate HSBC’s confidence in supporting some of the world’s biggest stars as they introduce and showcase the sport and its opportunities to new audiences worldwide. Together, we have an opportunity to engage younger fans, connect through music, culture, and innovation, and inspire the next generation, unlocking meaningful potential for both our brands and the sport we love.”

HSBC will also become the presenting partner of the Saudi-backed golf league’s ‘9 to Play’ broadcast segment that will appear during every LIV Golf live broadcast, with a potential reach of over 875 million households across more than 120 international markets.

Two-time major champion DeChambeau said: “LIV Golf and Crushers GC deliver both the game and golf culture to new generations and markets across the world with a competitive spirit at our core. We are proud to represent HSBC, a brand that shares our belief in access to golf and elite performance on a global stage.”

Lee Westwood, one of the co-Captains of Majesticks, added: “HSBC has been a leader in shaping the global game of golf for decades; this new partnership strengthens our team and reinforces the global momentum behind LIV Golf. Together, we’re building something special that resonates far beyond the fairways. It will be an honour to wear the HSBC brand as we represent Majesticks GC.”