PIF-backed LIV Golf forges new partnership with ticketing giant Fever

LIV Golf , the global golf league backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), has signed a multi-year deal with Fever to become its official global ticketing and demand generation partner.

The New York-based Fever is the world’s leading discovery platform for culture and live entertainment. It will power LIV Golf’s global ticketing operations and enhance fan engagement across the league’s international schedule.

Fever will also become an official partner of the all-Spanish-speaking Fireballs GC, a team led by Sergio Garcia and featuring David Puig, Josele Ballester (all Spain) and Mexico’s Abraham Ancer. The team will feature the Fever logo on the sleeve of their playing kits while spotlighting the company’s commitment to creating world-class experiences by aligning with a team renowned for its passionate fan base.

With Fever as its partner, LIV Golf will be able to offer the company’s proven expertise in ticketing and audience activation. Fans will be able to purchase their tickets on Fever’s seamless, technology-driven platform. The partnership will also ensure the integration of advanced technology to deliver the best possible user experience, while optimising tournament yield and enhancing overall engagement.

The partnership with Fever launches ahead of the 2026 LIV Golf League season. Fans can now secure tickets at LIVGolf.com for 2026 season events, which starts with Riyadh from February 5-7). The League then goes to Adelaide, Singapore, South Africa, Mexico City, Virginia, Andalucía, the UK and Indianapolis.

Chris Heck, President of Business Operations, LIV Golf, commented: “At LIV Golf, our goal is to push boundaries and deliver the game in fresh and dynamic ways for fans around the world. Partnering with Fever gives us a powerful platform to connect with audiences around the world and makes our events even more accessible and entertaining. Together, we will deliver unforgettable experiences both on and off the course.”

Fireballs Captain Garcia added: “Fireballs GC is proud to partner with an organisation like Fever that shares our passion for bringing fans and people together through sport and world-class events.

“This partnership reflects LIV Golf’s mission to connect and inspire communities across the globe through golf and offers a powerful opportunity to elevate fan experience and access. Our fans are incredibly important to our team, and through Fever, we can create new ways for them to engage with Fireballs GC and the energy of LIV Golf events.”

Fever operates in more than 40 countries and reaches more than 200 million people every month, using its technology to deliver personalised recommendations for unique in-person experiences, ranging from immersive exhibitions to major sporting events and global festivals. It is the ticketing partner for world-renowned sports organisations, including Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and the X Games. It has also been part of numerous band tours, concerts, musicals and other cultural events.

Tom McElwee, GM Fever, North America, said: “Fever is thrilled to partner with LIV Golf, the fast-growing League that is redefining the live golf experience.

“LIV Golf’s innovative new format and international reach is the perfect complement to Fever’s global presence and holistic approach to audience engagement and conversion technology. Together, we’ll deliver a seamless, technology-powered experience that makes it easier than ever for fans to discover and enjoy one of the most exciting sporting events in the world.”

The LIV Golf League is now considered one of the world’s foremost global golf league featuring 13 teams, a 14-tournament schedule, and many of the world’s best golfers.