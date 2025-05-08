PIF to offer $13mn purse in ladies golf’s revamped Global Series

Public Investment Fund (PIF) was named the title partner of a revamped five-tournament global series, which will be part of the Ladies European Tour (LET).

The PIF Global Series features five tournaments across three continents in 2025 and replaces the Aramco Team Series. Each event in the series will adopt a novel format for women’s golf that features both team and individual competitions, and a prize purse of US$2 million for four of the tournaments.

PIF elevates women’s golf

The fifth tournament is the PIF Saudi Ladies International, which was played earlier this year at Riyadh Golf Club. The total prize purse of US$5 million is among the highest in women’s golf, apart from the major championships.

The PIF Saudi Ladies International is also significant because it became a pathbreaking tournament in women’s golf by offering equal prize money (US$5 million) for both women’s and men’s tournaments (PIF Saudi International).

The partnership reinforces PIF’s long-term commitment to women’s sport, and Alanoud Althonayan, Head of Events and Sponsorships at PIF, commented: “PIF continues to be a catalyst for the growth of women’s sports, committed to delivering long-term transformative impact by inspiring and empowering female athletes at every level.

“The expansion of our Golf Saudi partnership with PIF as the title partner of Global Series underscores PIF’s role in enabling and advancing women’s golf, driving growth of the sport around the world.”

Apart from PIF Saudi Ladies International, the other events comprising the PIF Global Series are this week’s Aramco Korea Championship; PIF Championship at Centurion Club, London (August 8-10); Aramco Houston Championship (September 5-7) and Aramco Shenzhen Championship at Mission Hills, Shenzhen, China (November 6-8).

Alexandra Armas, CEO of Ladies European Tour, added: “These tournaments are well-supported by our members through their end-to-end event experiences and competitive environments. This partnership with PIF continues to raise the level of competition and commitment to the women’s game, to ensure our players have the best possible opportunities to develop and succeed on the world stage.”

England’s Charley Hull, the world No.14, said: “The new PIF Global Series is another huge moment for the LET, as it continues to grow and offer more opportunities for players to play and win in amazing events around the world.

“Golf Saudi and PIF have proven to be real game changers for women’s golf, once again backing up their commitment to creating equal opportunities and raising the bar for the players. I love playing either as an individual or in a team, so I can’t wait to tee it up at series events throughout the year and hopefully inspire more and more young people into golf around the world.”

PIF is also behind LIV Golf League, the new Tour that features players like reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, and multiple major winners Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm.