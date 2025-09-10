Riyadh’s Esports World Cup 2025 breaks records with 750m viewers and $70m prizes

The Esports World Cup Foundation has announced record-breaking achievements at the 2025 edition in Riyadh, after seven weeks of elite competitions.

This year’s event featured 25 tournaments across 24 different games, bringing together more than 2,500 players and team members and over 200 teams representing nearly 100 countries.

Competitors battled for prizes exceeding $70m, with Saudi Arabia’s Team Falcons winning the Clubs Championship for the second consecutive year.

Esports World Cup 2025 in Riyadh

The tournament spanned eight festival venues and four competition halls, covering an area equivalent to nine football stadiums. Boulevard Riyadh City welcomed more than 3 million visitors, who enjoyed a mix of competitions, entertainment, and appearances from global music and sports celebrities.

According to organisers, the 2025 edition generated 8bn impressions, 2bn views across official channels, and more than 800,000 pieces of fan-created content.

Live viewership surged, with “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang” up 63 per cent and “Honor of Kings” up 82 per cent. In total, more than 750m viewers tuned in worldwide, making it the most watched tournament in the event’s history.

The festival also attracted hundreds of thousands of live attendees, including 2,000 members of the Superfan show who travelled specifically to Riyadh.

Media coverage was extensive, with 4,000 outlets publishing more than 30,000 articles globally.

Coinciding with the conclusion, the New Global Sport Conference (NGSC 2025) hosted more than 1,500 leaders from esports, gaming, sports, technology, and investment sectors, including 500 chief executives.

During the conference, the Esports World Cup Foundation announced the launch of the Esports National Teams Cup, a new landmark tournament where top players will represent their countries.

The first edition will take place in Riyadh in November 2026.