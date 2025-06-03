Rory McIlroy hopes to be 14th time lucky at Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Rory McIlroy, the reigning Masters champion who became only the fifth professional golfer in the history of the sport to win a career Grand Slam (all four major championships) with his triumph earlier this year at Augusta National Golf Club, has confirmed his participation in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

McIlroy, who has never won in Abu Dhabi, will return to Yas Links for the Rolex Series event on the DP World Tour, which will be played from November 6-9.

The Northern Irishman leads the Race to Dubai rankings once again this season and will attempt to go past Spanish legend Seve Ballesteros’ mark of six Order of Merit crowns that he equalled last year. A third straight Race to Dubai crown will bring him one closer to Colin Montgomerie’s all-time record of eight.

McIlroy targets Abu Dhabi victory

Staged by Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the DP World Tour, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is the first event of the Tour’s end-of-season showpiece in the UAE. The top 70 available players at the conclusion of the prior event will gather in Abu Dhabi, from where the top 50 qualify for the DP World Tour Championship where the new Race to Dubai champion will be crowned.

The 36-year-old McIlroy became the first European to win the career Grand Slam earlier this year when he added a Green Jacket to his four previous Major victories at the 2011 US Open, the 2012 and 2014 US PGA Championship and The Open in 2014.

However, McIlroy has never won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 13 previous starts, dating back to his maiden appearance in the capital in the 2008 edition. He does have a great record in the tournament, though, notching nine top 3 finishes, including a tied third place last year.

His Masters experience will give him plenty of confidence, having made one unsuccessful return after another to Augusta National after coming close to winning in 2011. He finally secured his Green Jacket in his 17th visit to the year’s first major championship.

McIlroy, who will tee up in the third major championship of the year at the US Open next week, said: “I love ending the season in the Middle East and I’m excited to return to Abu Dhabi again for the first of two big events later this year.

“I’ve started the year well and I’ve got a good record at Yas Links, so hopefully, I can continue doing what I’m doing and give myself a chance of finishing the season strongly and having a shot of getting another Race to Dubai under my belt.”

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “Abu Dhabi has firmly established itself as a world-class golfing destination by hosting internationally recognised tournaments that attract elite players from around the globe. We are proud to welcome Rory McIlroy – one of the sport’s greatest talents – to the 2025 edition.

“Since its inception, the Championship has played a pivotal role in supporting sports tourism and generating tangible economic benefits for the region. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with the DP World Tour in delivering another outstanding event befitting the prestige of the Rolex Series.

“Hosting global sporting events reflects Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s commitment to enhancing both the local and international sports landscape. These events highlight the UAE’s proven capabilities in organising large-scale tournaments and reinforce our reputation as a trusted destination for world-class sports competitions.”

England’s Paul Waring is the defending champion of the tournament.

Tickets are available now. General admission tickets are free of charge for the first two days of the event, with prices starting at just AED50 for the final two days, a 50 per cent discount, available exclusively to early birds.