Saudi Arabia’s esports sector eyes $13.3bn GDP contribution by 2030

Saudi Arabia’s esports industry is projected to contribute $13.3 billion to the Kingdom’s GDP by 2030, according to analysis by PwC Middle East in collaboration with the Saudi Esports Federation. The sector could generate nearly 39,000 jobs as part of the country’s Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy.

The Kingdom’s esports market is experiencing rapid growth, with revenue expected to exhibit an annual growth rate of 8.99 per cent from 2024 to 2029 and a projected market volume of $16.2 million by 2029. Media rights represent the largest segment, anticipated to reach $5.2 million in 2024.

Saudi Arabia has 23.5 million gamers – around 67 per cent of the population, providing a substantial domestic base for esports growth. This demographic advantage, combined with government investment, has positioned the Kingdom as a key player in the regional gaming ecosystem.

The Saudi Esports Federation, officially established on October 13, 2017, serves as the regulatory body for the sector. Since its establishment, the federation has organised multiple world-class national and international tournaments and events, attracted investment from local private sector actors, and worked with international developers on opportunities in the Saudi market.

The Kingdom has established itself as a major tournament host, through the Esports World Cup. In October 2023, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Esports World Cup, an annual competition which includes the most popular games. The 2025 edition features 25 events with over $70 million in prize money.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, Chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “Hosting the Esports World Cup for the second year in a row reflects Saudi Arabia’s and the MENA region’s ambition to be at the forefront of the global gaming and esports ecosystem. It’s proof that the region is no longer a spectator in the international gaming scene; it’s a leader.”

Previously known as Gamers8, the SEF-organised tournament announced the largest esports prize pool in history with $45 million for its 2023 event. Partnerships at the EWC include Moontoon, Secretlab, Logitech, Mastercard, Adidas, Pepsi, demonstrating significant commercial interest.

Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation, said: “The Esports World Cup exists to empower communities, create lasting economic opportunities and firmly position the MENA region as the global heart of esports. By bringing together the best games, the greatest players, and the world’s top esports clubs, we don’t just create the biggest esports tournaments – we invest in sustainable growth, accelerate job creation, fuel regional industries from entertainment to tourism, and showcase the region’s unmatched talent, infrastructure, and passion for gaming.”

The broader Gulf region is experiencing strong esports growth. IMARC estimates the GCC esports market to exhibit a CAGR of 12.88 per cent during 2025 to 2033, driven by government initiatives, such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, significant investments in gaming infrastructure, and the region’s young, tech-savvy population.

Globally, worldwide esports revenue is expected to grow to $1.86 billion by 2025, nearly doubling its revenue from $996 million in 2020. Global esports had its largest-ever audience in 2021, with a viewership of 465.1 million people – up 6.7 per cent year on year.

The Kingdom’s esports development includes domestic leagues such as Saudi eLeague, designed to nurture local talent and build a competitive ecosystem. These initiatives complement major international tournaments, creating pathways for Saudi players to compete at the highest levels.

Falcons: Driving Saudi talent to the global stage

A key part of the Kingdom’s esports ecosystem is Team Falcons, the leading Saudi Arabian esports organisation founded in 2017 by world champion FIFA player Mosaad Al-Dossary. Falcons has become a powerhouse in the scene, with more than 200 players, the majority of whom are Saudi, and 18 teams competing across top games such as EA FC, Fortnite, Rocket League, and Valorant.

In an exclusive interview with Arabian Business, Al-Dossary said the momentum of Saudi Arabia’s esports scene is “absolutely amazing,” adding, “I’m really glad to be a small part of what’s happening. The environment is strong, it’s helping everyone — even globally.” He credits the Kingdom’s massive base of 23 million gamers as the foundation: “We’re talking about a passion of people who play in general. Obviously, that number needs to be utilised in terms of champions and players.”

Falcons plays a central role in this vision. “We give opportunities for people to work either as employees doing what they love, or as players who want to go on the biggest stage. We provide a full ecosystem to support them and make sure they are in the best shape,” Al-Dossary said. Falcons also supports the development of female players through dedicated teams and runs an academy for Saudi players.

Looking ahead, Al-Dossary outlined a bold vision: “We want to continue being one of the best esports organisations — the best — and we want to consistently win titles. But we also have a bigger role to play in sending positive messages to our audience. We want to be a lifestyle brand for everyone.”

He also emphasised the importance of nurturing local talent. “It takes time to build players and help them achieve what can be achieved, but I’m confident we have very talented players. Falcons can help and support them.”

On the Esports World Cup, Al-Dossary is equally enthusiastic: “The concept is absolutely amazing — having everyone during the festival for seven or eight weeks. It’s a 360 model which helps everyone — publishers, teams, players, clubs — and every year it gets better.”

When asked about challenges, Al-Dossary said the field holds no real concerns for Falcons: “I don’t think there are challenges. I think the audience and the prize pool are growing bigger and bigger. From experience, we are on the right path — it’s exciting.”

The Kingdom’s National Gaming and Esports Strategy projects the sector could contribute $13.3 billion (SAR 50 billion) to GDP and generate nearly 39,000 jobs by 2030. This represents a significant component of the Vision 2030 economic diversification program.

The strategy encompasses the entire esports value chain, from tournament organisation and broadcasting to talent development and technology infrastructure. Local private sector investment is increasing, with companies recognising the commercial potential of the growing gaming community.

Initiatives like the Esports World Cup and the upcoming Olympic Esports Games in 2025 showcase Saudi Arabia’s commitment to becoming a hub for esports excellence. The Kingdom’s investment in world-class facilities and tournament infrastructure has attracted major international competitions.

Saudi Arabia’s esports sector is positioned for continued growth, supported by strong demographics, government backing, and increasing international recognition.