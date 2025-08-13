Spartan, Tough Mudder return to Hatta for Dubai Fitness Challenge

Spartan Middle East has confirmed that global obstacle course racing brands Spartan Race and Tough Mudder will stage back-to-back events at Wadi Hub at Hatta Resorts by Dubai Holding on November 1 and 2, 2025.

Licensed by ITP Media Group and organised in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council, the weekend forms part of the official Dubai Fitness Challenge 30×30 calendar, a city-wide movement encouraging residents to commit to 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days.

The events join a growing list of sporting and cultural activities being hosted in Hatta throughout the year.

Launched in 2017 by the Dubai government, the Dubai Fitness Challenge has become a cornerstone of the city’s health and wellbeing agenda. The addition of Spartan and Tough Mudder in 2025 brings a high-intensity element aimed at both experienced athletes and first-time participants.

The Spartan schedule on Saturday will feature four formats: the Sprint 5K, Super 10K, Trail 10K, and Trail 21K, the latter a non-obstacle race. Kids by Spartan races will run across 1K, 1.5K and 3K distances.

The courses will be set against Hatta’s mountain backdrop and include Spartan’s signature endurance and agility challenges.

On Sunday, Tough Mudder will return to the Middle East with its team-focused 5K and 15K routes, including the brand’s classic mud obstacles. A Kids by Spartan event will also take place.

Both days will feature a Festival Village at Wadi Hub with food stalls, entertainment, brand activations, and family-friendly activities.

“This event represents a key moment for the OCR community in the Middle East,” said Isla Watt, Director of Spartan Middle East. “Bringing Spartan and Tough Mudder together under the Dubai Fitness Challenge umbrella reinforces our mission to make fitness fun, challenging and accessible to everyone.”

With obstacle course racing continuing to grow internationally, the November weekend marks another milestone in the sport’s regional expansion.

Registration is now open at arabia.spartan.com and toughmuddermiddleeast.com