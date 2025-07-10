UFC makes Qatar debut with fight night Doha in November

UFC will stage its first event in Qatar, bringing mixed martial arts to Doha through a partnership with Visit Qatar.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 22, and will take place at Doha’s ABHA Arena, which is described as a state-of-the-art facility.

UFC expands Middle East reach in Doha

The event marks UFC’s continued expansion into the Middle East region and represents Qatar’s latest step in establishing itself as a destination for sports events.

Fans can register interest for tickets through the official website to secure access to the inaugural UFC Fight Night Doha.

The fight card will feature multiple bouts, though specific athlete matchups have not been announced. The event targets both existing UFC followers and new fans across the Middle East.

Qatar has previously hosted the World Cup and Formula 1 events, with UFC Fight Night Doha adding to the country’s portfolio of international sporting competitions.

Eng. Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, CEO of Visit Qatar, said: “This collaboration marks a significant step that reflects our continued commitment to positioning Qatar as a leading global destination for major sporting events. The event forms part of a vibrant season of major activities, supported by ongoing infrastructure development and notable growth in the events and conferences sector.

“The inclusion of UFC, with its fanbase of over 700 million worldwide, underscores this strategic direction and offers a unique platform to showcase Qatar’s sporting excellence and cultural richness. We look forward to welcoming the UFC community to Doha this November for an exceptional experience that highlights our capabilities and strengthens our international partnerships.”

UFC Fight Night Doha represents part of Qatar’s strategy to become a destination for sport, building on previous hosting of the World Cup football and Formula 1 racing.

Dana White, UFC President and CEO, added: “I’ve always said we’re going to take UFC® all over the world—and Qatar is the next stop. They already hosted the World Cup and Formula 1, and now we’re bringing a UFC® Fight Night there for the first time. Our fights in the Middle East are always incredible, so I can’t wait to get out there.”

Updates on the fight card and additional event details will be available on the UFC website, whilst travel information can be found on the Visit Qatar website.