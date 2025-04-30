World Padel Academy makes history with two FIP tournaments in two nations in one week

World Padel Academy (WPA) has made history by becoming the first club in the world to host two official International Padel Federation (FIP) tournaments simultaneously in two different countries.

This is seen as a landmark move for global padel as it showed a powerful display of ambition, organisation, and cross-border collaboration.

Over the course of one electrifying week, the FIP Silver Damac Dubai and FIP Bronze Durrat Al Bahrain tournaments brought together 236 players from 38 nationalities, uniting two nations under one shared passion for the sport, WPA said.

The events, staged with the support of leading property developers Damac Properties and Durrat Al Bahrain, elevated the regional and international stature of padel — both in competitive performance and fan engagement, it said.

Organised in close collaboration with the UAE Padel Association and the Bahrain Padel Federation, the tournaments demonstrated WPA’s unmatched ability to deliver premium sporting experiences at scale.

Ali Al Arif, CEO of World Padel Academy, said hosting two international tournaments in two countries at the same time is more than a milestone.

“It’s a reflection of what’s possible when vision, collaboration, and execution align,” he said.

Fahad Kanoo, President of the Bahrain Padel Federation, said the FIP Bronze Durrat Al Bahrain was a standout moment for padel in Bahrain.

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Padel Federation, said the FIP Silver Damac Dubai was a defining moment for padel in the UAE.

“The event reflected how far the sport has come and the exciting journey that lies ahead for padel in the region,” he said.