What makes a luxury watch?

While steel, titanium, platinum and all the shades of gold are par for the course in modern watchmaking, alternative metals, alloys, composites and other materials continue to make the rounds of watch brands big and small. Keeping matters interesting, there’s a level of one-upmanship prevalent in the watch industry that ensures there continues to be innovations in case materials.

Even though many of the materials WatchBox — a platform for buying, selling and trading pre-owned luxury watches — highlights below aren’t brand-new innovations, quite often we’re seeing new approaches or variations of the material than when it first came into the market. These materials are unorthodox, they’re often bold, sometimes colourful creations that at the very least fall under the ‘not for everyone’ moniker. That said, they’re the perfect answer when a collector grows weary of the so-called ‘usual suspects’ of wristwatch categories.

Carbon

From the early days of the forged carbon Royal Oak Offshore Alinghi in 2007, more and more brands have been getting on the carbon fiber bandwagon in varying ways. Some brands — Hublot in particular — opt to maintain the weave of traditional carbon, in some cases augmenting the carbon fibers with aluminium in order to add colour to the case material. Richard Mille, on the other hand, with the help of North Thin Ply Technology, developed Carbon TPT, a unique carbon composite that is significantly stronger than conventional carbon fiber. At the pinnacle of Richard Mille’s carbon creations, the RM 50-03McLaren F1 watch weighs an absurdly light 38 grams, including its strap, making it the lightest split-seconds tourbillon chronograph on the planet.

Ceramic

Much like carbon, there’s been a fair bit of evolution with ceramic cases in recent years as more and more brands hop on the bandwagon. Chanel was a surprisingly early adopter of the material with its J12 diver-style watch, as was Bell & Ross, which first started dabbling with muted colors such as dark blue and green, as well as black cases for their classic BR01 and BR03 models. Hublot upped its game in the ceramic category too.

Bronze

Far from being new or surprising in the grand scheme of things, bronze watches still have a huge amount of appeal these days due to their unique aging, which can either be forced or left to occur naturally over time. First offered up by Panerai, lately we’ve seen a broad assortment of bronze timepieces hit the market from the likes of Oris, Montblanc, Tudor, as well as a number of budget-friendly microbrands. Even Mühle Glashütte, known for its utilitarian and very robust tool watches, launched a bronze version of one of its dive watches that was quickly being touted as the new hero-piece of the brand’s collection. All told there’s little deviation in the category, however depending on the manufacturer, there’s some grey area as to how much copper or aluminium goes into the alloy. Either end of the spectrum still qualifies the material to be called bronze, however you’ll note a significant difference in coloration between the copper-heavy Oris Carl Brashear, and the more aluminium-based Tudor Black Bay Bronze.

Sapphire

Last but not least, sapphire is effectively still king of the heap when it comes to boundary-pushing case materials.

