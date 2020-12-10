By Staff writer

Style

Richard Mille showcases carbon gold

Two new timepieces underscore the brand’s commitment to innovation and craftsmanship

Style and substance blend to considerable effect in the Richard Mille’s latest timepieces. The RM 07-01 and the RM 037 care both cased in an innovative new material that combines carbon with gold leaf, resulting in a lustrous, hard-wearing exterior that shimmers with the allure of the precious metal.

The layers of Carbon TPT® and gold leaf are also set at a 45-degree angle, creating a striking damascene effect – unique to each watch – on which light plays and reflects for even greater appeal.

There is, though, a distinctly practical aspect to this composite material, which took four years to develop: it also allows for the precision milling crucial to the technical performance of its movement, which is a central element to a Richard Mille timepiece.

The RM 07-01’s case offers sleek, elegant curved lines to house the skeletonised automatic movement. The RM 037, meanwhile, serves up its own skeletonised automatic movement whch features contrasting satin-brushed, bevelled, black polished surfaces.

Both watches demonstrate the brand’s commitment to innovation, technology and craftsmanship.

