Richard Mille showcases carbon gold

Style and substance blend to considerable effect in the Richard Mille’s latest timepieces. The RM 07-01 and the RM 037 care both cased in an innovative new material that combines carbon with gold leaf, resulting in a lustrous, hard-wearing exterior that shimmers with the allure of the precious metal.

The layers of Carbon TPT® and gold leaf are also set at a 45-degree angle, creating a striking damascene effect – unique to each watch – on which light plays and reflects for even greater appeal.

There is, though, a distinctly practical aspect to this composite material, which took four years to develop: it also allows for the precision milling crucial to the technical performance of its movement, which is a central element to a Richard Mille timepiece.

The RM 07-01’s case offers sleek, elegant curved lines to house the skeletonised automatic movement. The RM 037, meanwhile, serves up its own skeletonised automatic movement whch features contrasting satin-brushed, bevelled, black polished surfaces.

Both watches demonstrate the brand’s commitment to innovation, technology and craftsmanship.