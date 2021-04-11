How the luxury watch industry is adapting to the Covid-19 pandemic

Sales of luxury watches were among the many retail segments that went digital during the peak of coronavirus last year, but Cartier said they have adapted to e-commerce.

In a wide-ranging interview with Arabian Business, Arnaud Carrez, international marketing and communications director, Cartier, elaborated on how the pandemic impacted the luxury jeweller and watchmaker’s business and how the company has learned to maximise the benefit of its digital presence.

Speaking during the week of the digital edition of Watches & Wonders Geneva 2021, the international watch and jewellery industry trade show set for April 7-13, Carrez also elaborated the effect smart or connected watches have had on classical timepieces.

What do you see as the main challenges or differences between participating in the digital Watches & Wonders this year and the physical version of the event which you normally had?

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, we have been committed to preserve the interactions with our audiences around the world through various touchpoints, including digital presentations.

As we experience a digital edition of Watches & Wonders for the second consecutive year, we see a huge potential in all kind of digital activities, and it will certainly keep growing. Even though digital events do not stand in for physical presentations, they help us keep engaging with our clients and create different experiences for them.

Arnaud Carrez, international marketing and communications director, Cartier

How have you adapted to those challenges?

By interrupting many activities, Covid-19 has reshaped many dynamics within the luxury sector. For instance, travel retail stopped while e-commerce and digital activities showed significant growth.

While our boutiques were closed, we had to develop new ways to stay in touch and share with our audiences by leveraging our existing digital channels, as well as exploring new ones. Overall, our Maison has shown resilience and has come out of this period stronger and with some great successes, notably the new edition of the Pasha de Cartier launch and the Culture of Design campaign celebrating our emblematic collections.

We have dealt with numerous changes by staying true to what makes our Maison singular, by nurturing and refreshing our iconic and emblematic collections, such as Panthere, Santos, Pasha or Tank, while inventing new designs.

The new Pasha de Cartier watch is sophisticated in terms of watchmaking functions and design details

Has the rise of digital and smart watches impacted the market for watches in general?

The ongoing technological advancements are stimulating the growth of smartwatches, which have been very successful and have found a broad clientele worldwide.

Yet, the rise of digital watches does not threaten the traditional timepieces. These two types of watches have different intended purposes, and ultimately, appeal to different customers. While smart watches are state of the art of technology, it is traditional ones stand out with their style, in-depth detail and durability.

When it comes to Cartier, we have not entered the world of connected watches because we think that the technology is changing too fast. We would rather focus on creating timeless designs. The Santos and Tank watches were created more than hundred years ago, and they still appeal to all generations.

The Tank watch is Cartier elegance embodied, a pure and precise design, an uncompromising line

How has the coronavirus pandemic impacted the sales of watches, especially when it comes to those who purchase them as investments?

Cartier has shown resilience during the pandemic and has come out of this period even stronger, with some great successes, notably the new edition of the Pasha de Cartier launch. In this challenging period, Cartier creations evoke a form of permanence, with their timeless designs. They act as reference points which reassure our clients, no matter the region.

What can watch enthusiasts expect from Cartier in this year’s Watches & Wonders?

This year’s collections assert the Maison’s singularity in the world of watchmaking and celebrate the culture of design, by introducing emblematic collections. We are presenting a new Tank Must, an innovative timepiece which, for the very first time, integrates a photovoltaic movement and a non-leather strap.

We have also enriched the Pasha de Cartier collection, which was well received last year, with a chronograph version and a new 30mm size.

Taking direct inspiration from the Tank Louis Cartier, the design of the Tank Must has been developed while staying faithful to the historic model

We hope to surprise watch enthusiasts with equipping a new interchangeability feature for Ballon Bleu, allowing clients to switch from metal bracelet to leather straps on all models.

Always inspired by its own heritage, the Maison has exclusively created the Cloche watch as part of Cartier Privé, nurtured by the Maison’s spirit of creating shaped watches as well as the third opus of Cartier Libre with models featuring Cartier’s bestiary.

We are also revealing an exclusive collection of fine watchmaking watches that nurture an exceptional dialogue between jewellery and watchmaking.

What advice would you give someone who wants to purchase their first luxury watch?

I would recommend choosing a watch with a strong and bold design that stands the test of time and that will still be relevant in the future. In addition, it is important to choose a watch that can help them express their personality.