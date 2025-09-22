The Australian brand making waves in Middle East perfumery

Dimitri Weber, the founder and creative director of Goldfield & Banks, doesn’t mince his words. “Perfumery was always a bit of a dull industry,” he tells Arabian Business. “It was always French, a little bit American and English… Why not have an Australian brand?”

The global fragrance market has long been dominated by traditional European houses, particularly those based in France – with Grasse considered the historic heart of perfume-making. Yet in the past decade, a wave of niche and indie brands from outside Europe have been gaining global ground.

Weber is in Dubai to launch Tales of Amber, the latest chapter in his Botanical Series – a collection that pays homage to ingredients not native to Australia but discovered around it. This time, he’s focused on ambergris. “I’ve always wanted to create a fragrance with ambergris. It has nothing to do with Australia, but we have it in New Zealand. I decided to add it to the Botanical Series.”

Ambergris – a rare substance secreted by sperm whales – occasionally washes up on the shores of New Zealand and is still legally harvested under conservation controls. Its use is prized for the richness and longevity it imparts to fine fragrances.

The result is a scent that speaks to the region. “It resonates with the customer here, because it’s a very deep and a bit of a darker, ethereal scent. Yes, very lingering. It’s an extrait as well. Of course, I had the Middle East in my head when I started creating Tales of Amber.”

Breaking the rules of fragrance

Weber isn’t here to play it safe. He started Goldfield & Banks nine years ago with €20,000 and a mission to challenge the traditions of luxury perfumery. “I wasn’t expecting the industries to be so racist, in a way, by not embracing any new fragrance culture, like a brand from Australia,” he says. “We were an alien. People wanted to meet you, ask ‘What are you doing? Where are you from?'”

The answer was always the same: Australia. And Weber made no apologies for it. “It’s a country with botanicals that have been used for centuries by Aboriginals. Aesop is Australian. Why not Goldfield & Banks?”

Aesop, founded in Melbourne in 1987, set a global benchmark for Australian luxury brands and was acquired by L’Oréal in 2023 for a reported $2.5 billion.

A GCC strategy built on community, not just retail

Weber’s strategy for the Middle East goes far beyond shelf space. “I think there’s a younger customer today. There is a demographic that is seeking more exotic products. Fragrances coming from Scandinavia, Korean brands are popping up. We fit perfectly. We’re not your traditional French Parisian brand. Even though we apply French methodology in crafting our fragrances, because that’s my background, we want it to be lux and high level.”

Goldfield & Banks has already secured a regional partnership with Al Tayer – one of the UAE’s leading luxury distributors – and talks are under way with retail groups in Saudi Arabia. “We are in discussions with The Salut for Saudi Arabia as well,” he says.

Weber also mentions the brand’s presence in Saudi Arabia through PO One, a luxury concept store in Jeddah, which he describes as “very, very luxe.”

Investment is also on the table. “I started the brand with €20,000. Now it’s a million-dollar company, but the pressure is high. I have no choice now but to raise capital and go to the next level. I don’t want to carry that responsibility myself anymore. There’s value in partnership.”

Navigating logistics, embracing France

Goldfield & Banks originally manufactured in Australia. It didn’t last. “It was very hard to find suppliers who understood luxury. Australians have this thing where they say, ‘Oh, that’ll do.’ Not when it comes to luxury. That won’t do.”

Eventually, Weber moved production to France, bringing everything over by container. France, still regarded as the gold standard in fragrance formulation and packaging, offered the infrastructure and artisanal knowledge that Weber felt was lacking locally.

Digital disruption, fragrance edition

TikTok changed everything. “We had a fragrance we launched called Ingenious Ginger… it wasn’t a spectacular launch. And thanks to TikTok, it became our absolute number one globally.”

This digital-first approach is now central to Weber’s Middle East expansion. “We are soon going to launch our own Goldfield & Banks e-com, local, for this region… in a local language. Just as much as we’re doing for Germany.”

But the magic lies offline too. “What we are doing with our community here, with Sonia, is amazing. Organising those dinners with high-profile women. They are influencers in their own right. It works. In terms of brand awareness and visibility, we see it in our sales.”

Weber knows where his customers are. “We probably perform much better in local stores like Perfumery Atelier or Scentitude, rather than, say, a Bloomingdale’s. Locals shop local. Tourists go to big malls.”

Jeddah, Sydney, and dirty roses

Goldfield & Banks is set to open at Jeddah airport within weeks, in partnership with Heinemann – one of the world’s largest duty-free operators with a growing footprint in Saudi Arabia. This will mark the brand’s first travel retail outlet in the Kingdom.

Back home, the brand will launch its first flagship boutique in Sydney on February 1, 2026. “We recently found the location. It’s signed off.”

What comes next? A new fragrance. “A beautiful new fragrance in the Botanical Series, based on a dirty rose. It’s not your pretty little French grandmother’s rose. We shot the whole campaign in South Australia, on the salt pink lakes, freezing cold, in the rain, in the mud. But you know what? Magic. Pure magic.”

South Australia’s Lake Bumbunga and Lake MacDonnell, known for their pink salt lakes, have become iconic backdrops for creative campaigns and are symbolic of the brand’s distinct Aussie identity.

The fragrance drops March 1, 2026.