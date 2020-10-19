Review: A staycation away from 2020 at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

A thousand sparkling diamonds play upon the surface of the azure water. A swell sends them scattering and I look up, the sands of the beach and the sea beyond are hazed in a soft focus.

My gaze is still locked on the dance of light when the gentle lapping of the water is interrupted by a soft peal of laughter. My eyes flick up, then crinkle at the edges as a smile spreads across my face as I watch my daughter playing with a new friend.

I return to my reverie, sat in the shallows of this sprawling infinity pool, and draw in a deep breath, hold for a moment, and then let it go, sinking a little lower in the waters as I do.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers features three outdoor pools

In my blurred state, it takes a while to notice, not a presence but an absence.

That drumbeat of anxiety that is 2020, sometimes louder sometimes quieter but constant, has stopped, the percussionist exorcised for the moment.

When did I last feel this way? That the pulse of life had slowed to this extent, my focus narrowed purely on a play of light on water.

I am, I recognise, relaxed. Miracles, it seems, do happen.

I wasn’t in this state when I pulled up at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers 24 hours earlier. After a day of work we’d hit the road from Dubai to the capital of the UAE, the journey punctuated by a stop for the DPI laser test (actually relatively painless) and then a crawl to the border checkpoint which added 45 minutes to the commute. By the time I’d pulled up at the hotel, navigated to self-parking as valet was shut (coronavirus rules, not their fault) I was a shade irritable.

And then things began to change as I walked in.

If the afterlife has a hotel then this is probably what the lobby looks like. As you walk into the sleek glass tower that climbs into the clear blue sky of Abu Dhabi your jaw drops. My daughter is hypnotised by the giant crystal orbs which serve as chandeliers but in fact look like glowing planets orbiting above her.

“Daddy, it’s so beautiful.” Her smile releases a wave of neuropeptides in my brain and I join her in a grin, the challenges of the road slipping away. We’re not relaxed yet, but we are less stressed.

Then we enter the deluxe family room that will be our home for the next two days, that’s when the endorphins really kick in.

My daughter sprints into her room to be greeted by a fairytale princess castle bed, which to a four-year-old is, quite literally, the ‘best thing ever’. Other touches in her room capture her heart too, the toys, the books and the games – and most especially the hotel robe and slippers in her size.

There is a place for everyone at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers’ 576 guest rooms

The view from her room, and ours, is stunning. Some 30 floors up, we float over Abu Dhabi’s beautiful corniche, its beach and the Arabian Gulf stretching into the distance. But the view from the bathroom, with its freestanding marble bath, captures the breath. Floor to ceiling glass means you could almost be flying.

“Will there be anything else sir?” inquires the Conrad team member who guided us to our room. No my friend, we are all good for now.

Of course, even at this point, the internal drummer is still there. He’s quieter, but he does occasionally tap his instrument to remind me to check emails, or whatsapp, or worry a little more about things that might never come to pass.

Thankfully Pavlos and Simone drown out his noise. Who are they? Pavlos (an utterly charming man) runs the Bice restaurant we dine in that night, while Simone is his brilliant chef, both of whom go out of their way to make my girl feel like a princess.

Any parent will know that meals with small children in nice restaurants can be a self-conscious, somewhat stressful experience. Instead, the tone they set in Bice means that as they pour the glass of something chilled, or serve the delicious food (such as the braised beef cheeks), they might as well be dishing up a side order of serotonin.

Guests can enjoy the stunning views of the UAE capital right from their room

Fed and watered we return to the room to watch the Corniche come alive at night, the car lights below streaming up coastline road. And while falling asleep gazing out at this cityscape is one thing, waking up to it is another, with a direct view of the sunrise as orange slowly cuts into the dark blue and the day rolls in. You lie there spellbound.

It is probably now the drummer gives up, I’m just too busy relaxing to notice.That is the magic trick that newly-Hilton acquired Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers pulls off. It isn’t just a short road trip to a nice hotel, it’s a staycation away from stress.

I could call out numerous other things, such as the event that was dinner in Ray’s Grill, with its salt and pepper sommelier and incredible Wagyu steak. The meat sharing platter for two is memorable in taste and in size. As was the in-room babysitting courtesy of May from Myanmar, which meant my wife and I got to remember our own names for once at an adult meal.

There are 12 award-winning restaurants and bars to enjoy at the hotel, including Ray’s Grill

Or there were simple things, like breakfast in Rosewood and our mild-mannered waiter Desmond insisting we try Dosa for the first time, to discover we absolutely love the South Indian rice pancakes.

In a weekend packed with many memories the one to remember will be, for me, that the drummer can be silenced, and that is a really good thing to take away.