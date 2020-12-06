Review: In search of utopia by the sea

The maxim ‘a change is as good as a rest’ has been bandied about since the mid-1800s so it must contain a foundation of truth, but I’d suggest there is one thing that trumps this statement, when it is possible to combine a change with rest.

Or at least, that is how it seems sat on the pristine white powder beach of Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island, the crystal clear waters of the Arabian Gulf lapping at the shoreline as the UAE’s winter weather provides the perfect conditions for a staycation.

As I write we’ve got fewer than 25 days before we can put finally put 2020 in the rear view mirror. As we reflect on the past 12 months and all of its ills, it is worth remembering there have been gifts too, one being a heightened appreciation of moments and experiences, and especially the freedom to change the scenery from our own four walls to something refreshingly different.

So, with the mission of celebrating that and blending change with rest, I headed down the Sheikh Zayed highway to the five-star luxury of the Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island resort. The 90-minute drive from the emirate of Dubai to Abu Dhabi provided that first sense of difference, particularly with the journey punctuated by the border crossing. This is a relatively simple affair with a DPI test taking no more than 10 minutes en route, and the checkpoint taking another 10 to 15 minutes if you time it right (avoid 4pm basically).

And the journey is worth it, for Saadiyat is a beautiful island, where protected dunes and a natural beach create a sense of being totally away from the world, a place where Hawksbill turtles make their home and pods of dolphins can be spotted by the fortunate. The tranquility this creates is akin to a wifi dampening field, in that you want to put the phone down, quiet the voices in your head telling you to check emails, and just breathe in deeply.

That natural beauty creates an opportunity and a challenge; how to complement the surroundings without intruding on that sense of peace, but Jumeirah have tackled this well with their Saadiyat Island resort.

Their elegant solution is an understated affair. Low rise, only six floors high, an exterior of crisp whites to echo the pantone of the sands combined with acres of tinted glass, this is a resort that settles into its surroundings rather than standing out. It deliberately lets the sea and the sky be the main event here.

The lobby’s glass design create an incredible sense of light

The interior however, does make a statement, cleverly using those acres of glass to create an incredible sense of light, which bounces off the gleaming marble floors of the lobby and up onto the 1,000 blown-glass jellyfish sculptures adorning the high ceiling. Wherever you go in the Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island you cannot escape the ocean, the huge panes that form the exterior ensure its presence is never obscured.

The view remains inescapable from the rooms too, with long balconies providing the ideal viewing platform of the dunes and blue waters beyond. Accommodations here are again subtle yet luxurious, whites blend with driftwood creams and beige to create a spa-like haven. These are rooms in which to fall asleep with the curtains open, the balcony door ajar and let the waves and the gulls on the wing wake you the next morning.

The Family Suite of Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

This is a retreat more than resort, it’s a step away from noise and worry and stressful decisions.

That’s true of dining at the Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island too. White restaurant in the central atrium provides the perfect spot for breakfast by the beach. In many hotels, this first meal of the day can be an underwhelming tasteless affair, nothing more than a box ticked, but here in White the fare on offer is bursting with flavour.

Eating by the ocean continues at Tean, the resort’s Middle Eastern restaurant. While, I would never claim to be an expert, the hummus with lamb on the starters is possibly one of the best in my decade or more in the Gulf. Service too here excels, epitomised by the likes of Naeem from Pakistan our server who anticipated our needs and in whom Jumeirah would struggle to find a better ambassador.

Meanwhile Mare Mare, Jumeirah’s traditional open-air Italian can be summed up in one word –Tiramisu. Up to this point I’d say I was ambivalent on this coffee-flavoured favourite from the 80s, but at Mare the first spoonful is a doorway to an alternate reality where world just melts away into bliss, it’s almost Zen (hat tip to Dean Walsh for the recommendation).

However, Mare Mare offers more than dessert, with the Black Squid Ink Tonnarelli with mixed seafood sauce impressing, the pasta cooked to perfect al dente. If you have little ones then do yourself a favour, order them the Mickey Mouse pizza, because even this simple margherita (with additional dough ears) is Italian at its best.

Mare Mare is a traditional Italian dining venue

The cherry on top of the cake at this resort is its spa, a sprawling 2,700sqm treatment centre that includes a hydro pool, cold plunge pool, sauna, steam, rhassoul, salt room and ice fountain. Here my male therapist apparently spent 60 minutes working his magic on muscles knotted by life’s daily burdens, but mentally where I was time had no meaning.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island is a place to be still, to be calm. Even if this is sat by the family pool watching the joy on your daughter’s face as she plays with newfound friends (and you sip something cold with their parents), or simply floating in the sea gazing at the spires of Abu Dhabi’s cityscape off in the distance.

Taken as a whole Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island achieves that almost utopian equation of change plus rest.