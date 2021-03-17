A cleansing ritual by the sea at the Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Is it possible to scrub away the stress of daily life, to exfoliate the toxins built-up by the torrent of emails and WhatsApp messages that shout day and night?

While those in the Ottoman Empire of the 14th century may not have had to suffer the slings and arrows of social media and messaging apps, I’m guessing life back then had its own, slightly grittier, ups and downs, especially with no HR policies to support workplace mental health.

Perhaps that’s why, necessity being the mother of invention, that the Turks all those hundreds of years ago created a wellness ritual to cleanse and revive both tired body and battered mind.

Centuries later the Turkish Hammam still has the power to recentre oneself and importantly to let go of all worries for a glorious hour or two – to swap any distress for de-stress.

It’s fitting then that this historic remedy finds a modern home at the Talise Ottoman Spa, one of the crown jewels of the Jumeirah Zabeel Saray resort on the Palm Jumeirah. Boasting spa facilities including pools, saunas and even snowrooms, it’s the traditional hammam which offers a uniquely restorative experience in settings that pay tribute to the opulence of the ages.

The Royal Ottoman – the Talise Signature hamman treatment – transports you away from your most recent performance review with a muscle-kneading massage amid the steam. A drenching of warm water is followed by a vigorous scrub using a rough cloth glove, called a kese, removing dead skin and deadline worries simultaneously. After rinsing, bubbles are piled onto your body and massaged into the skin. You are then enveloped in a honey mask to revitalise your complexion (a lot of honey in my case). And then comes the final cleanse and cool water rinse to leave you renewed, relaxed and ready to enjoy the rest of this resort by the sea.

This is a hotel inspired by the grandeur an empire past, Turkey’s Tulip period to be precise. Huge columns sweep up from polished intricate mosaic floors while glittering golden crescent moon chandeliers drape down from ceilings impossibly high up. Dark wood and gold leaf complete an ornate setting, which seems to have sprang out of the pages of an old adventure novel – one could imagine Christie’s urbane sleuth Hercule Poirot visiting here on his travels.

The rooms reflect this romance. Our Grand Deluxe Family Room, felt intimate and warm for all of its 80 square-metres of space (with a separate bedroom for our little one). The main light that floods into the room comes from the sea view afforded you from your balcony.

This resort, located on the far end of the West Crescent, gazes back at the Dubai shoreline, a vista that comes alive at night as the city lights up in the evening. That’s also when the restaurants of the Jumeirah Zabeel Saray light up too, particularly the exotic Amala featuring mouth-watering North Indian Mughlai cuisine. Putting our trust in our excellent server, Lalit, he took us on a tour of his home country with a tasting menu that impressed both the palate and the waistline (as it was too delicious to refuse a dish). Al Nafoorah offers a change of location with a feast of authentic Lebanese cuisine, with the Grilled Hamour bil Zaatar packed with flavour, among many such dishes.

The secret to any staycation is the degree to which you are able to relax, sometimes a challenge when you have a five-year-old girl who quite rightly demands to be entertained. Thankfully, this luxury resort has an added luxury for parents with its Sinbad kids club. Set back from the main beach this cool pool complex features splash zones, water slides, swings and climbing frames to let your little ones work off that excess energy. However, the real jewel of this facility are the staff inside the kids club who will entertain your children for an hour or two while you sneak off for a glass of something chilled by sea with your better half. The only challenge will be what to do with all the arts and crafts they will have made by the time you collect them (as they will insist on bringing it). Should that not be enough, there is also a private cinema you can book them into.

A popular resort with international travelers, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray does a lot right, and, as ever, it’s the attentive staff who shine brighter than the marble floors.