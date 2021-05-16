Going back to the skies? Here’s what it is like to fly again with Emirates

For me, it had been 479 days since I was last on a plane after coronavirus ripped through the global travel industry and grounded us all.

That plane was Emirates, so I was interested to see how Covid-19 had changed the flying experience with Dubai’s flag carrier as we prepared to become international tourists again on our trip to the Hilton Labriz in the Seychelles. As of May 13, travelers between the UAE and Seychelles do not have to quarantine upon arrival as long as they have a recognised vaccine certificate, another bright spot on the path to recovery.

Here, if you are planning a trip, is what you can expect:

Flying times:

Emirates flies daily to the Seychelles with a flight time out of Terminal 3 at 02.10 in the morning. While that meant rousing our little one for a night flight, this being her first-ever flight only added to the excitement. The arrival time of 6.45am also means you get a full day extra at your resort, a genuine bonus if it is half as nice as Hilton Labriz.

Hilton Labriz is just four hours and 30 minutes flying via Emirates

The daily flight means you can tailor the length of your stay to your needs, rather than being locked into a weekly cycle on other airlines. It also gives you peace of mind that should your flight back be delayed for any reason you know there are regular flights to get you back on the next flight.

There are additional morning flights that leave Dubai Thursday through Sunday at either 09.05 or 09.45 landing mid-afternoon.

Returning to Dubai, again you have a six-day service with a 23:50 slot, allowing you to squeeze out every last moment of your Seychelles paradise. On other days there are other earlier flight options available.

Before you fly:

All passengers need a PCR test – even children, no matter what the age. Pro tip is to look for a medical centre that will do a throat test for your youngsters, it’s less invasive and traumatic than the up the nose.

Before arriving at the airport you’ll need to upload your PCR test and vaccination certificate to seychelles.govtas.com for your health authorisation. You’ll also need comprehensive travel insurance that covers you for coronavirus-related costs should you somehow get infected. Thankfully Emirates tickets come with this insurance included for free, otherwise it is hundreds of dirhams more for a separate policy.

Check-in at the airport is just as smooth as I remember, and if anything, given the fewer number of passengers flying currently, it was smoother.

Onboard:

At the peak of the pandemic there were various stories about how flying had ‘changed for good’, but honestly, for me, the experience onboard had really only changed in two ways.

Firstly, as expected, you are required to wear a mask when you are not eating or drinking, so invest in a soft mask for your comfort. Secondly, I wondered whether the famous Emirates’ warmth of hospitality could still translate through the PPE the crew now wear for their, and the passengers’, protection. I can genuinely say that it did; it’s amazing how the eyes can still convey a smile even if that is behind a mask and a face shield.

Our daughter loved her first onboard experience, both the toy and the crayons gifted, and the entertainment. On Emirates, children’s meals are served first, a nice touch that assuages any hungry whines and gives them something else to focus on.

In terms of feeling safe from Covid, despite the busy flight, again I found the experience to be reassuring. Firstly you knew everyone on board had passed a PCR test, secondly that the vast number of passengers were vaccinated, and thirdly came the announcement that all of Emirates’ aircraft are fitted with HEPA cabin air filters which are proven to filter out 99.97 percent of viruses. They also remove dust, allergens and microbes from the air recirculated into the cabin and cockpit.

Overall:

There has perhaps never been a better time to fly. That sounds weird to say perhaps given the global situation but with fewer people flying the experience is smoother and less hassled at every stage.

Absence has perhaps made the heart grow fonder, but in the 479 days since I last flew Emirates they haven’t lost their touch, the hospitality onboard still made the flight a memorable part of the holiday experience rather than a necessary way to get from A to B.