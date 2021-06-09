Buy now, pay later service Spotii teams up with Palazzo Versace Dubai

Spotii, a buy now, pay later service, is now available to those looking for a luxury getaway as the service has partnered with Palazzo Versace Dubai.

Buy now, pay later services have surged in popularity during the pandemic as many faced financial uncertainty and the option of paying later became more attractive, according to start-up news outlet menabytes.

Unlike credit cards, the purchasing solution allows customers to spread out the cost of their purchases in interest-free instalments.

Spotii, a Dubai-headquartered buy now, pay later provider was acquired by Australia-based Zip Co for $16.3 million in May. The company is currently operational in UAE, Saudi & Bahrain and will soon open in other GCC countries and is available for all credit card and debit card holders of all banks.

“We are already seeing travel open up further and believe BNPL can provide consumers a way to make the most of their luxury vacation while sticking to their budgets. This is the first partnership of its kind and Spotii is thrilled to be partnering with the incomparable Palazzo Versace Dubai to make all of its luxury services more accessible to its customers,” said Ziyaad Ahmed, COO and Co-founder, Spotii in a press release announcing the partnership.

Palazzo Versace Dubai guests can now pay 25 percent of the full cost of their stay up front, while the remaining 75 percent will be split equally over three instalments.

“Palazzo Versace Dubai’s new partnership with Spotii marks the beginning of an exciting journey for the hospitality industry and for all travellers coming to and from Dubai. Spotii’s game-changing payment service offers unparalleled flexibility that will enhance our guests’ experience at every level, thereby cementing the path for an innovative and open future for luxury travel experiences,” said Monther Darwish, Managing Director of Palazzo Versace Dubai and founder of Palazzo Hospitality.