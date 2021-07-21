Review: Refined hospitality at the Waldorf Astoria

Since the 1600s the word ‘refined’ has been synonymous with the highest of standards, with elegance and culture.

Often this was focused on the noble pursuit of that state of being, a striving to be the best, to be considered ‘refined’ by others not by one’s self, a continuous journey of improvement rather than the actual achievement of such.

And for centuries ‘refined’ meant just that.

But, in recent years it seems to have been hijacked by the marketers, becoming just another word in the lexicon for ‘a level up from good’. It’s now used to sell the dream of something better (more expensive / more mark-up), whether that be a better burger, a better apartment or even better loo roll.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m self-aware enough to know that I am myself not refined – I fall far short of that benchmark. But it does seem a shame even to a plebeian like me that such a seal of quality has been sacrificed on the altar of marketing.

And so it makes a pleasant change to visit actual ‘refined’, or, at very least, somewhere where that is the aim, rather than the advertising illusion, the faux designed to deceive long enough to extract just a little more profit.

Welcome to the Waldorf Astoria on the Palm Jumeirah, a destination where service and attention to detail harp back to a bygone age of excellence. And it’s a place where the second definition of ‘refined’ comes into play too.

For while refined does mean elegant, cultured, tasteful, it also means, so the dictionary tell us, ‘developed or improved so as to be precise or subtle’.

This is because the Waldorf Astoria is a staycation away from the norm, a break from the average, instead its diligent team focus on what is required to make you comfortable, without ever making you self-conscious of your five-star surroundings. It is a study in precise and subtle.

Take for example Social by Heinz Beck, the 3-Michelin-star Chef, one of the select dining experiences at the Waldorf, which manages to be both precise and subtle.

This award-winning Italian eatery is intimate yet relaxed, laid-back and yet vibrant. If you are looking for precise then look no further than Luca Barba, the operations manager who was our host for the evening.

Impeccably dressed (better suited and booted than I ever manage), his manners and knowledge of food a match for his style, he made us feel welcome from the minute we walked in.

Another example of precision came with the cooking, as the blind menu from head chef Francesco Acquaviva is a lesson in refinement. I won’t spoil all the surprises by walking you through each dish, suffice to say each is perfectly crafted, subtle to the eye, precisely plated and bursting with flavour. It is a dining experience to savour and remember.

I could stop there, for Social is almost enough to make a stay at the Waldorf worthy, but then that would be underselling everything else offered by the elegant resort.

While considerable in size, this porcelain white monument by the sea is somehow understated, tucked away on the far east end of the Palm, gazing right back at the Burj Al Arab and the Dubai skyline.

Here the rooms strive for that almost forgotten element of refinement, huge marble baths with sea views, expansive balconies and acres of space.

Amid the manicured and lush green grounds of the Waldorf are two pools, one for families and one for adults only, the latter providing the perfect place to step out of the world for a short time and stare at the Arabian Gulf from chilled waters while sipping something equally frosty.

What strikes you most is that the Waldorf is deliberately quiet. The peal of children’s laughter in the family pool is louder, happily than the music. This feels like a place for those with influence rather than those intent on pouting for pictures. Again, subtle, refined.

The service at the pool side restaurant at Palm Avenue is that same precise and yet subtle, with the likes of Akhil making guests feel comfortable. Poolside food can sometimes be an afterthought at some resorts, there to pad out the day rather than a highlight, but here Waldorf goes a step further by serving up fine fare.

There is much to celebrate at the Waldorf, which also serves as the perfect place to celebrate, case in point was a wedding anniversary that encapsulated all of the previously mentioned plus a couple’s massage in the Spa.

This 60-minute treatment was the cherry on top of the cake, especially with the ability to use both the steam room and sauna, while our youngest enjoyed a finely appointed kids club. While we soothed our aching bones, she enjoyed a spot of arts and crafts – pretty much the perfect arrangements.

Another definition of refined is ‘to simplify and make pure’, something the team at this resort achieve.The UAE and Dubai has embraced the staycation to the point where it feels like all year is now the season, but with the summer months upon us the Waldorf Astoria on the Palm Jumeirah is a worthy addition to your list.