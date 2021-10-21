To Russia with love – why St Petersburg is a favourite for Middle East travellers

While Dubai and the wider GCC has been a hotspot for Russian business and tourism for many years, the effective handling of the coronavirus pandemic here in the region has resulted in a popularity surge from the European giant.

Russia is ranked first among the UAE’s trading partners in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, while the UAE is Russia’s main trading partner in the Arabian Gulf – exports from the UAE amounted to about AED28 million in 2021 and about AED55bn in trade exchange between the two countries from 2015 to 2020.

And while the glittering skyscrapers and white sandy beaches across the GCC are a huge draw for Russian visitors, the country also has a great deal to offer for those looking to travel in the opposite direction.

In 2020 St Petersburg was named the best world cultural destination in the world and one of the best business cities for holding huge international events.

The Neva River flows through St Petersburg.

A spokesperson told Arabian Business: “Thanks to the Saint-Petersburg Convention Bureau the city can offer great opportunities for economical and cultural cooperation of Saint-Petersburg with the external world as the Bureau works hard on promoting the city and increasing the number of events held here, rising the investments of foreign companies and the quality of touristic and business services.”

Earlier this month, the St Petersburg International Gas Forum was held in Expoforum, the city’s top conference venue. “In these difficult post-Covid days the city has shown that it is ready to organize mass events with its high adaptive possibilities and readiness to face any changes and competent organisation.”

But the city is more than just business and also about leisure and pleasure.

According to the statistics so far for 2021, the city has welcomed three million tourists, comparing to 11 million in 2019 and a large part of that has been visitors from Arab countries.

The spokesperson said: “Arabic tourists are attracted by the high level of service that St Petersburg offers. English is spoken in all museums, cafes and hotels, and most restaurants offer menus in English, Chinese and Arabic, while many hotels offer halal (I think you meant halal) food, focusing on Muslim tourists.”

Visitors to St Petersburg can enjoy a luxurious stay at the classic Kempinski Hotel.

Another draw is the plethora of luxury hotels across the city, from the classic and renowned Kempinski, to the relative newcomers such as the Wawelberg. While the wide range of cuisines offered in St Petersburg range from Russian national modern cuisine at Kalinka Moya and Pyshechka, to European delicacies in Salona Pasta Bar. There is also entertainment aplenty and chic theatres where tourists can enjoy the ballet.

The spokesperson added: “In August this year, the RED Arabian online exhibition was organized, which brought together Russian authorities and Arabian travel agencies. Arabian airlines and more than 200 Arab specialists showed interest in the event, so Arab tourists are expected to be very interested in Russia in general and St. Petersburg in particular in the nearest future.”